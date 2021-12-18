Buhari calls for concrete support to defeat terrorism in Africa – Channels Television





President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday called on the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to provide concrete support to help defeat terrorism and insurgency on the African continent. He informed the assembly during the third edition of the summit in Istanbul that the terrorist group Boko Haram, although fragmented by internal conflicts and degraded by the Nigerian defense forces, continues to attack soft targets. The president said the summit convened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan duly took into account the issue of terrorism, while also focusing on development and infrastructure in Africa. READ ALSO: Philippines typhoon death toll exceeds 30 Another area that this partnership needs to focus on is the global challenge of climate change affecting us in Nigeria, Turkey, across Africa and even around the world, he said in a statement from his spokesperson. word, Garba Shehu. It has become a catalyst for conflict through food insecurity, the drying up of lakes, loss of livelihoods and migration of young people, among others. The trend is the same all over the world where communities are overwhelmed by forest fires, sea level rise, floods, drought and desertification. I want to take this opportunity to appeal for support for initiatives such as the Great Green Wall of Africa on Environment and Land Management, which is designed to address the effects of climate change and desertification in Africa. . The initiative aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land in the 11 countries of the Sahelo-Saharan strip, capture 250 million tonnes of carbon and create 10 million green jobs by 2030. Regarding the global coronavirus pandemic, President Buhari urged countries to follow the example of Africa-Turkey cooperation, which emphasizes solidarity and support to meet the challenge. In his words, the pandemic is a global challenge that calls for solidarity and global solutions and the Africa-Turkey cooperation model has proven to be an example for the world. Not only has there been mutual support to respond to the pandemic, but also mutual support to build resilience and sustainable development in other sectors. We also commend the African Union for the excellent role it plays in coordinating the process of implementing the Partnership. The President noted that given the increasingly unpredictable nature of contemporary global challenges facing humanity, world leaders must continue to place the well-being of humanity at the center of the agenda for the common good and the prosperity of all. We must therefore promote science, technology and innovation and share knowledge from research and development in order to better equip ourselves to meet present and future challenges in a more equitable and sustainable manner. In this regard, Nigeria strongly supports the Summit Declaration as well as the Joint Action Plan 2022-2026, he said. President Buhari affirmed that international trade has remained an engine of development and sustained economic growth, as well as the eradication of global poverty. He praised the significant increase in trade figures between Africa and Turkey and urged the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA) to help increase it further to a win-win level for all countries. . We are convinced that given the level of openness, trust and commitment shown in the Africa-Turkey partnership, this cooperation mechanism will be a game-changer for our countries and put us on the path to sustainable development for our peoples, said the president who applauded President Erdogan for initiating the Turkey-Africa partnership since 2008.

