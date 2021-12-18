PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 36,230 crore Ganga highway at UP’s Shahjahanpur





Patting the back of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him “the most useful person” for the state. While laying the foundation for the Ganga highway on Saturday in Shahjahanpur, Prime Minister Modi said that all over the state I hear a song and it is — “UP Plus Yogi, Bahut Upyogi (very helpful ). “ Attacking the opposition during his speech after laying the foundation, Prime Minister Modi said that before 2017, few people had a problem with development. For them, development meant only the prosperity of the privileged few. These people were only playing politics for the vote banks and not for the development of UP. He said that the opposition during their government in power only took away the rights of the poor and did nothing for their upliftment. Now these people are worried as the current government is bulldozing mafia properties. The prime minister said the Ganga Expressway would make it easy for people to travel from one city in the west to another in the east. In addition, it would also connect Delhi to Bihar. This would help farmers and especially the food industry, which will benefit the most because of the ease of transport. He said that for a state like the UP that stretches 1,000 kilometers from west to east, a dual-engine government is necessary for comprehensive development. With the same party in power in the Center and in the State, highways are being built and new rail lines are being laid in UP. The prime minister said such highways are a boon to the state, as they will not only increase facilities and comfort for people, but also help them prosper. The 594 kilometer Ganga Highway would start from Meerut and ascend to Prayagraj covering the districts of Hapur, Bulandshahar, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raibareili and Pratapgarh. Let us know!

The six-lane highway could be extended to eight lanes later and with a total cost of Rs 36,290 crores. UP Industries and Expressways Development Authority (UPIEDA) is the nodal agency. The Ganga highway would be built in four packages, for this, UPIEDA selected the Adani group for three and the IRB construction based in Mumbai for one package. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Saturday December 18, 2021 6:18 PM IST

