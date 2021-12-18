Belt and Road Forum Advisory Board Meeting for International Cooperation 2021 is held via Video Link_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America





On December 17, 2021, the meeting of the Advisory Board of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation 2021 was held via video link. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the opening ceremony of the meeting and attended the publication of the report of the Advisory Council meetings. Members of the Advisory Board praised President Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Third Belt and Road Initiative Development Symposium, and said the speech demonstrated China’s confidence and determination. to advance Belt and Road cooperation, and serves as a guiding principle of Belt and Road quality cooperation in the next phase. The Global Development Initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by President Xi Jinping are conducive to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. The two initiatives complement and reinforce each other and contribute to the common development of the world. The meeting showed that since its inception eight years ago, the BIS has produced tangible results, spurring global poverty reduction, trade and economic growth. It has become an important international public good and a platform for global economic cooperation guided by a global vision and comprising cooperation mechanisms and concrete projects, and embraces more promising prospects. The BRI enhanced mutual trust and cooperation among countries, demonstrating China’s vision to promote global connectivity, address common challenges facing the international community, and build a community with a shared future for humanity. Advisory Board members proposed that BRI cooperative partners continue to strive for high-level, sustainable and people-centered growth, and work for higher-level cooperation, better deliverables from inputs, procurement better quality and stronger resilience in development. The members of the Advisory Board hope that under the current circumstances, all parties will continue to synergize the BRI with the development strategies, plans and initiatives of all countries and regions, and to promote connectivity and infrastructure cooperation in the regions. areas of health, green development, digital, innovation and other areas, injecting greater momentum into the global fight against the pandemic and economic recovery, in particular poverty reduction and causes of development in developing countries, and further contributing to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Risk prevention and control are an integral part of international cooperation within the framework of the BRI. All partner countries should share the responsibilities and risks. During the meeting, the high-quality cooperation “Belt and Road”: Partnership on Connectivity, a report on the conclusions and recommendations of the meetings of the Advisory Board of the Forum “Belt and Road” for international cooperation in 2019 and 2020 has been released. Based on the research results, the report estimated that the BRI will open more space for global economic development, provide more opportunities for partner countries to improve people’s living conditions and make a greater contribution. to the creation of a better future for humanity by establishing cooperation platforms and organizing non-cooperation. A series of policy recommendations on high quality Belt and Road cooperation were presented in the report, including the implementation of high quality projects, improving the network of Belt and Road cooperation partners. , promoting an open global economy, building a green and digital Silk Road and conducting international cooperation on vaccines, etc. The Advisory Board is a non-profit international advisory body whose main function is to provide intellectual support to the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Members participate in the activities of the Advisory Board in their personal capacity. The current members are Romano Prodi, former Italian Prime Minister; Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former French Prime Minister; Mikhail Fradkov, former Prime Minister of the Russian Federation; Essam Sharaf, former Egyptian Prime Minister; Erastus JO Mwencha, former vice-president of the African Union Commission; Shamshad Akhtar, former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific; Kishore Mahbubani, professor at the National University of Singapore; Sir Douglas Flint, Financial and Professional Services Envoy to Her Majesty’s Treasury on the Belt and Road Initiative, United Kingdom; Justin Yifu Lin, former vice president of the World Bank; Mari Elka Pangestu, Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships, World Bank Group (special guest); Alicia Brcena, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Special guest). Advisory Council Chairman and Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu chaired the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.china-embassy.org/eng/zgyw/202112/t20211218_10471545.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

