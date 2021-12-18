



Boris Johnson is still a fucking jerk, here is the title of the new song of the Kunts in the glory of the last blunders of Boris Johnson. At the end of 2020, the British punk group had already paid the price of the Prime Minister with a song with a similar title which, however banned from the radios, had easily climbed into the top 5 of the charts just behind Wham! and Mariah Carey. Faced with the scandal caused by the revelation of Christmas parties organized last year in Downing Street, including one, at least, in which the leader took part, the punk group has therefore relapsed and hopes to beat its record by moving to the first place in the charts. Corrupt and liar To put all their chances on their side for Christmas, the Kunts waited until yesterday (December 17) to come out Boris Johnson is still a fucking asshole. If the lyrics are frankly minimal – the title is repeated at will on the theme of rock and roll part 1 by Gary Glitter – they will not fail to be the rallying cry of the British exasperated by the political class of the country. “Boris Johnson is a fucking asshole who still behaves as if no one had told him”, accuses the group on its site BorisJohnson.Info before denouncing a government they consider corrupt, lying and outlaw. It remains to be seen whether the title of the Kunt will have pulverized the charts, which would be a good indicator of the general feeling of the British towards those who govern them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.20minutes.fr/arts-stars/people/3199727-20211218-boris-johnson-droit-nouveau-titre-satirique-kunts-boris-johnson-is-still-fcking-nt

