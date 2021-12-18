Turkey’s Erdogan pledges 15 million doses of COVID vaccine for Africa





Erdogan said Turkey will send 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, where cases are increasing rapidly and vaccination rates are low.

FILE: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: @ RecepTayyipErdogan / Facebook.com.

ISTANBUL – Turkey will send 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday at a major summit of the continent’s leaders, adding that low vaccination rates are a stain on humanity . Ankara has invested heavily in developing trade and diplomatic relations with the world’s poorest continent during Erdogan’s reign as prime minister and then president since 2003. Addressing dozens of leaders and ministers in attendance, Erdogan said Turkey will send 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, where cases are rising rapidly and vaccination rates are low. “We are aware of the global injustice in access to the COVID-19 vaccine and the unfair treatment of Africa,” Erdogan said. “It is a shame for mankind that only six percent of the African population has been vaccinated.” Turkey is developing its own vaccine, known as Turkovac, which is in the process of receiving emergency use approval. After any clearance, it will be shared with Africa, Erdogan said. It was not immediately clear from his remarks whether Turkey would first send doses of the internationally approved vaccines it is currently using, including those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. “In order to help solve this problem, within our means, we plan to share 15 million doses of vaccines in the coming period,” he said. GROWING INFECTION RATE The number of new infections in Africa jumped 57% last week, according to AFP calculations based on official figures. South Africa is the hardest-hit country and the first country to identify the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be even more contagious than older strains of coronavirus. Erdogan said Turkey is keen to strengthen its relations with Africa in a wide range of areas, including health, defense, energy, agriculture and technology. “The real potential between us goes way beyond the goals we have,” he said. In a final declaration, Turkey and African countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in several areas, including health “through new investments in the health sector”. “With the declaration we accepted at this summit and the joint action plan, we have agreed on a roadmap to deepen our relationship,” Erdogan said in a closing media event. FOCUS ON TRADE Trade between Turkey and Africa has grown over the past 20 years, from $ 5.4 billion to $ 25.3 billion last year. And in the first 11 months of 2021, it had hit $ 30 billion, Erdogan said. Turkey has set itself an even higher trade volume target for the future: $ 75 billion. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the third Turkey-Africa summit – by far the largest to date – brought together 16 African heads of state and 102 ministers, including 26 senior diplomats. Erdogan also had one-on-one talks with African heads of state, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, both of whom have expressed interest in the Turkish defense industry. The next Turkey-Africa summit will be held in 2026 in an unspecified African country.

