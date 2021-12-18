Corrupt rulers are the main evil of poor countries: PM Imran – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called corruption the greatest evil plaguing poor countries, saying the main cause of global poverty is not lack of resources but corruption of leaders.

Corruption is something that destroys a country. Poor countries are poor not because they lack resources, but because their leaders are corrupt, the prime minister said in a broad interview with Al Jazeera.

The developing world is poor because the ruling elite siphoned off money and laundered it in offshore accounts, he added.

He said the rule of law and public welfare were the two guiding principles of the state of Medina.

A society is only civilized when it has the rule of law. Without the rule of law, there is no future. When ministers start to fly, you can’t progress, he noted.

Fight against the “corrupt ruling elite”

Speaking of his political fight, the prime minister said his fight was against the corrupt ruling elite who were “destroying the country”.

He told the interviewer that there were two family parties that were firmly rooted in an apparent reference to the PPP and the PML-N, so fighting them was “like fighting a mafia”.

He alleged that both sides used state resources as well as money and the media against him.

In an apparent reaction to his words, PPP Senator Sherry Rahman later said that “the rhetoric of blaming others for incompetence” no longer worked.

The country’s total debt increased by 70% during Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf tenure and yet, “you blame the others,” Rahman tweeted.

She added: “In today’s weekly report, the headline inflation rate [in the country] reached 19.49 pc. Isn’t the current government responsible for the record debt, inflation and unemployment over the three years [of its tenure]? When will the government accept its responsibilities? “

Rahman went on to say that the prime minister “thinks everyone but him got into politics for corruption, but the majority of the country thinks corruption has increased during this government’s tenure.”

India “ruled by fanatics”

In the interview with Al Jazeera, the prime minister also touched on the Kashmir issue, saying it was Pakistan’s responsibility to raise the issue at every forum.

He said if India tried to attack Pakistan it would get a proper response exactly as it did in 2019.

Only fools can think of putting two nuclear powers face to face. Indians are good, but they are ruled by fanatics, he noted.

Afghan situation

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, he said it was “madness” what the West had been doing in the country for 20 years.

He said no Afghans were involved in the 9/11 attack, but Western powers were still occupying the landlocked country to achieve goals that could never be achieved by military means.

Because of this very position, the prime minister said, he has been criticized enormously.

Responding to a question on Afghanistan, he said Pakistan faced a “very difficult” situation after it emerged from the US and Taliban takeover.

He said the world, including the United States, should think rationally for the sake of 40 million people, otherwise the situation would lead to chaos and terrorism because the militant group Islamic State was already present there.

In the event of chaos in Afghanistan, Pakistan would be the most affected because the country was already hosting 3 million refugees.

He said he would order an investigation if anyone reports the corruption of any of his ministers because such corruption of the ruling elite is destroying the country.

In response to a question, the PM said his government inherited the highest debt, budget deficit and current account deficit on record, from which it would take time to recover.

He said Pakistan had effectively weathered the Covid-19 pandemic by maintaining a balance between life and livelihood.

He said that like other developing countries, Pakistan has also experienced imported inflation due to rising international prices for basic commodities such as edible oil and pulses.

islamophobia

Coming to Islamophobia, he said Muslim leaders never presented the true image of Islam to the West, especially after 9/11. This put Muslims in Western countries in the face of Islamophobia despite the fact that terrorism had nothing to do with Islam.

He said he alone could not make any change, but the entire Muslim world must take a common stance in forums such as the United Nations to make a difference.

The Prime Minister advised the young people to make the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) their role model, adding that they should know how he has transformed the character of people and made them into leaders.

He was a blessing for mankind, not just for Muslims. Anyone who follows his model will stand up, the prime minister noted.

Locust

Asked about his cricket career, the Prime Minister said the passion for the sport was present in his family, as his cousins ​​and uncles were already playing before him.

He said sport has taught him how to deal with bad times and the dynamics of getting back on track.

The prime minister said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital was the first such private facility where 75% of patients were treated free of charge. He said he would never have been able to build the hospital if he hadn’t learned how to wrestle in cricket.

The prime minister said he wanted to build Pakistan on the model followed in Medina state, adding that Pakistan was previously ruled by two corrupt families, who came to power only to make money.

