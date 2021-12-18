Hong Kong: Beijing’s election farce will not end the crisis

Government’s credibility is high, but voter turnout will be low, says Carrie Lam

Zuo Ren, Socialist Action

The first Legislative Council (Legco) elections since the Beijing makeover will take place on December 19. The Chinese dictatorship (CCP) has increased the size of the Legco to 90 seats, of which only 22 are elected. In addition, candidates must first be approved by national security organs to ensure the dictum of the ruling patriots in Hong Kong. As a result, the electoral atmosphere is unprecedented and voter turnout is likely to be the lowest in history.

The Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute announced in December that 36% of those polled did not intend to vote. This number does not include respondents who are afraid to answer honestly for fear of breaking national security law. In previous Legco election polls since 2004, respondents’ intention to vote has consistently been above 80%.

Long before this restructuring, the Hong Kong Legco was already a lame parliament whose opposition could not pose a real threat to the CCP within it. Not only that, but in the past Pan Democrats were obsessed with progressive reforms within the parliamentary system, turning the Legco into a safety valve to ease the pressure of mass discontent. Now, under Xi Jinping’s authoritarian dictates, all space for parliamentary maneuvering and the theater has been suppressed. Rather than strengthening Xi, the CCP, and the Hong Kong ruling group, these intransigent policies only undermine his long-term viability.

As if intoxicated by their own propaganda, Hong Kong’s rulers continue to deceive themselves and others at the same time. In an interview with the Global Times, a nationalist CCP newspaper, Chief Executive Officer Carrie Lam said the government’s credibility is high, but voter turnout will be low.

At the same time, the government is concerned that low turnout may undermine its authority, so it has done everything possible to increase turnout. First, he criminalized anyone who would induce others to vote for nothing. Then he threatened polls that they might break the law just for asking people about their intentions regarding the election.

In addition, the government has set up polling stations across the border to mobilize the voices of pro-CCP Hong Kongers living on the mainland. However, no matter how powerful a repressive machine may be, it cannot force prone voters to stand up (lying flat is the latest mass trend among young people on the continent who refuse to participate in the campaign. capitalist rat race).

Pandemocratic betrayals

Some so-called moderate pan-democratic politicians continue to betray the struggle for democracy. For example, Frederick Fung Kin-kee, former president of the ADPL (Association for Democracy and People’s Livelihoods) and Nelson Wong Sing-chi, former leader of the Democratic Party, played the role of extras in the farce electoral.

Moderate Pan Democrats have fallen into serious disagreement over whether or not to participate in the elections. Although they abandoned their plan to run due to mass pressure, their secret betrayals continued. Democratic Party Vice President Edith Leung was found to support Jason Poon, the chief executive of China Technology, who was appointed by Anthony Wu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (a continental organization led by the CCP corps) to run as a candidate in the Hong Kong Island East District.

Since the National Security Law was passed in July 2020, the CCP’s brutal crackdown has not missed a beat. In the name of epidemic prevention measures, Carrie Lam continues to strengthen state oversight on citizens, introduced mandatory use of the Leave Home Safe app, and upheld the ban on gatherings of more than four people, threatening even to prosecute anyone who incites others not to get vaccinated. In addition, the freedom of the press has been destroyed. The resignation of the editor of the newspaper Stand News and the refusal to renew the work visa of economist reporter Sue-Lin Wong are among several recent cases.

No matter how strong the repression, social crises cannot be covered up and public grievances will therefore not end. There were 1.6 million poor people in Hong Kong last year, a poverty rate of 23.6%. This is a record since 2009. One in four Hong Kong residents is classified as poor, and nearly 30 percent of them come from working households. What a great irony of Xi Jinping’s so-called comprehensive poverty reduction and common prosperity policies. Xi already declared victory in eradicating poverty from all over China last year!

Brainwashing at school

Education Secretary Kevin Yeung Yun-hung recently criticized the current doctrine of the flat-lying position, saying that diligence and struggle should be added to the culture of values, while upholding the rights of the man and criticism have been removed from the Government’s Guide to Moral and Civic Education. Program for schools in Hong Kong. In other words, critical thinking is out!

In mainland China, the idea of ​​staying flat has emerged as young people reject pressured social norms, give up on buying a house, oppose marriage and having children, lead minimalist lives at the lowest possible cost. The CCP treats this social phenomenon as a major enemy, seeing it as the root cause of the disruption of the economic order and the demographic crisis in the country. He launched a state-run media campaign to condemn the tendency to lie, a simple feature of cyber-culture, and vigorously promoted the idea of ​​combating it at the recent Sixth Plenum of the Central Committee.

The Hong Kong Bureau of Education is only copying Xis’ attempts to rule the youth through a repressive patriarchal system. But the more the sovereign shouts, the more the young people are deaf to his orders.

Hong Kong youth, like mainland youth, faced with high house prices and desperate prospects, know that the fruits of their hard work and progress will only be carried away by the ruling class. The anti-authoritarian movement in Hong Kong in 2019 was the first awakening of youth resistance to the system, a case of real struggle for them. After the movement was suppressed by the police and failed, a sense of hopelessness and temporary helplessness pervaded the young people.

The dictatorships’ reinforcement of its ideological suppression from the education system will only make more teachers, students and parents disgust, many of whom will choose to leave Hong Kong to escape this crude brainwashing approach. In the 2020-2021 school year, the number of Hong Kong students withdrawing from school increased 1.7 times, which equates to an average of 32 students withdrawing from each school. Of these, 60% left Hong Kong. About 7.1 teachers per school have left their jobs, almost double the number a year ago.

United struggle

Xi Jinping is preparing to be re-elected president of the CCP congress next year. To survive, he must strengthen and consolidate his power. In the wake of the high-voltage Sino-US conflict, Xi must suppress Hong Kong as a show of power. Therefore, the fate of Hong Kong does not depend solely on the forces within the city, but on the whole of China and even on the international situation.

In the context of a deep crisis of the world capitalist system, the Xis and Bidens governments are both rocked by serious national and international crises. Voices of discontent among the masses have grown louder and louder, the radicalization of young people and growing class consciousness provide a glimmer of light on the grim situation in Hong Kong. When the masses of mainland China rise up, the masses of Hong Kong and around the world will also stand higher. Workers must unite and fight together to challenge totalitarianism and capitalism of all stripes.