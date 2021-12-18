Trump accused of anti-Semitism (again) after offensive comments





As president, Donald Trump took a series of steps he viewed as pro-Israel, even though, by the Republican’s own admission, he did not necessarily understand his own policies. Trump seemed to assume, however, that he was currying favor with Jewish voters, who would aid him in his re-election campaign.

He was thinking wrong: President Joe Biden received more than 75% of the Jewish vote in 2020, an improvement over Hillary Clinton’s totals from four years earlier.

Not surprisingly, Trump responded with bitterness and resentment, and began to lash out at those who dared to disappoint him. Over the summer, for example, Trump complained, “The Jews who live in the United States don’t love Israel enough. The former president’s evidence, of course, was that the Jews had not voted for him in large enough numbers.

The rhetoric hasn’t been well received, it’s rarely a good idea for politicians to think about who isn’t a good Jew to them, but the Republican apparently hasn’t finished complaining. CNBC reported:

Former President Donald Trump, in a recently broadcast interview, told an Israeli reporter that “the Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel.”

Trump told Barak Ravid, “There are people in this country who are Jews no longer love Israel… I’ll tell you, evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country.

In case that wasn’t enough, the former president continued.

“Israel used to have absolute power over Congress, and today I think it’s just the opposite … And I think [former President Barack] Obama and Biden did this, ”he added. “And yet in elections they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that the Jewish people, and I have said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel.

For good measure, the former president added, “I mean, look at the New York Times. The New York Times hates Israel. Hate them. And these are the Jews who run the New York Times, I mean the Sulzberger family. “(For the record, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr. is not Jewish.)

So to recap, according to Trump, the Jews run the largest newspaper in the country and Israel controlled Congress, but now, thanks to the Democrats, Jewish voters are hostile to Israel unlike it and its evangelical allies.

Hawaii’s Democratic Senator Brian Schatz responded shortly after, “It’s blatantly anti-Semitic and it’s disgusting. Every American Jew of any political affiliation must speak out against this.

This is more than fair under the circumstances. But as offensive as Trump’s ugly rhetoric is, there is nothing surprising in this.

Two years ago this week, the then president spoke at the national summit of the Israel American Council, where he suggested that Jews focus primarily on wealth, which is why he expected that they support his re-election campaign.

Four months earlier, Trump had used highly provocative rhetoric about Jews and what he expects from their “loyalties.”

As we discussed at the time, these were not isolated incidents. Several months into his presidential campaign, for example, Trump addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition and said, “You won’t support me because I don’t want your money. You want to control your politicians. He added: “I am a negotiator like you.”

Several months later, the Republican promoted anti-Semitic images on social media. In the closing days of the 2016 campaign, Trump again faced accusations of anti-Semitism, claiming that Hillary Clinton had met “in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of American sovereignty in order to enrich these powers. global financial institutions “.

In March 2019, during a speech to RNC donors, Trump reportedly said, “Democrats hate the Jewish people.” It was ridiculous then, and it just looks a little worse now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/following-offensive-comments-trump-accused-anti-semitism-again-n1286251 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos