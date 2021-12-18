Boris Johnson to present Omicron’s “circuit breaker” plan to ban indoor meetings after Ch | United Kingdom | News





After announcing yesterday that he was not “shutting things down”, the prime minister was presented with a new plan to restrict social gatherings indoors. As seen last April, this policy is supposed to cut in half a spike in hospital admissions that could impact the NHS.

So far, Boris Johnson has not approved what has been called a “circuit breaker” to slow down Omicron, according to the Times. Despite restrictions implemented last week, 93,045 cases were reported yesterday, the third consecutive record day. Further announcements are expected to be made early next week when the Prime Minister is expected to attend a Cobra meeting this weekend. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is also working on a new package and is expected to announce additional help early next week.

With Parliament currently on Christmas recess from December 16 to January 5, Mr Johnson could ask MPs to return to work and debate new restrictions, including the Omicron circuit breaker. Earlier this week, Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary University in London, said governments must take drastic action to slow Omicron. She told the Daily Record: “I think given the scale of the crisis that even more scientists cannot imagine, I will install a circuit breaker now. “I know I’m going to be unpopular if I say this. READ MORE: Furious Tories denounces Boris as ‘last-ditch drinking in saloon’ leader

She replied, “Yeah, I know I’m going to be attacked for saying that, but I think the nature of the crisis means we need something like this now.” Given Omicron’s rapid spread over just a few weeks, modeling has estimated that current trends have seen daily hospital admissions peak in January between 3,000 and 10,000. In 2020, admissions hit 4,000 in one day and have wreaked havoc on the NHS. Modelers estimated that a short period of restrictive measures similar to the ‘Step 2’ plan imposed on the UK in the spring could prevent such a high number of hospitalizations. Stage 2 would mean a ban on indoor mixing and limited outdoor service pubs and restaurants except for work purposes. Families and friends would only be allowed to meet outside. The most vulnerable would be asked to protect themselves, and weddings and funerals would be limited to 15 to 30 people. However, schools and businesses would remain open. These restrictive measures would limit hospital admissions to a peak of between 1,500 and 5,000 per day.

