Pakistan gas explosion kills at least 12 in Karachi | News

The explosion was likely caused by a buildup of gas in a sewer in the Shershah neighborhood, police said.

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi has left at least 12 dead and several injured.

Senior police officer Sarafar Nawaz Shaikh later said two of the injured died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 12.

Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the explosion was likely caused by gas accumulating in the sewers under a bank building in the Shershah neighborhood.

Windows were smashed in nearby buildings, as the impact of the explosion damaged several cars parked nearby and threw debris at a gas station on the other side of the building.

Rescuers transport body of victim who died in gas explosion [Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]

Jokhio said it was not yet clear what had ignited the gas, but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion and necessary treatment is being provided to the injured, Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab said in a Twitter post.

A witness, Mohammad Sameer, said he was in the crowded bank branch moments before the explosion but left shortly before the explosion.

He said he rushed to the damaged bank to rescue the victims. Thank goodness I left the room otherwise I would also be among those affected, he said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took to social media to offer his condolences and heartfelt prayers to the victims of the family.

My sincere prayers and condolences go out to all the families of the Twin Blast victims in Sher Shah Paracha Chowk, Karachi. I am particularly saddened to learn of the loss of our father, MP Alamgir Khan, who also perished in the explosion. May Allah give him the strength to bear this loss

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 18, 2021

Many sewer canals in Karachi have been covered, most of them illegally, by building concrete structures over them.

Mukhtar Abro, a local administrator, said illegal construction on the sewer area of ​​the explosion was under evacuation notice and the structures had to be demolished.

Karachi, which is responsible for 60 percent of Pakistan’s economic output, has long suffered from creaky infrastructure, unregulated construction and failing municipal services.

