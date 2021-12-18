Reviews | Record number of jailed journalists





To arrest Jimmy Lai and shut down the popular Hong Kong tabloid he founded, Apple Daily, China used a catch-all clause in its draconian national security law banning collusion with outside forces. On Monday, Mr. Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists were sentenced to prison on another charge brought together last year to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. In mainland China, journalists face a slew of bizarre accusations such as arguing and causing unrest, which reporter Zhang Zhan was accused of doing when she criticized the response from the government. China to Covid-19. In Turkey, insulting the president is a crime; in Russia, a weapon of choice against journalists and the media is to label them as foreign agents. Condemning the persecution of journalists is not about protecting a profession or an industry. For its reporting, the Committee to Protect Journalists identifies journalists as people who cover current events or comment on public affairs in any medium, including print, photographs, radio, television and other media. line. That, along with the internet and social media, covers a wide range of people who are essentially exercising their fundamental right to speak out against the excesses of those in power or anything else that concerns them. This tension is also a prerequisite for keeping an eye on those in power, as the founders of the Americas understood. The press was much more partisan, less restrained, and more often unscrupulous when James Madison advocated for what has become the First Amendment. Yet he has declared, and lawmakers have agreed, that freedom of the press, as one of the great bulwarks of freedom, will be inviolable. When China jails Ms. Zhang, who is currently on hunger strike, or Belarus kidnaps Mr. Protasevich, whose parents say he was forced to confess that he tried to overthrow Mr. Lukashenko, or that any other journalist is thrown in prison for not having bowed before the powers in place, this bulwark is brutally and deliberately violated. That this is happening in record numbers should ring alarm bells around the world. For Americans, there has been a growing attack on press freedom over the past few decades that once seemed anathema to the ideals of the country. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama have each fought their battles with the press. President Donald Trump went much further, calling some media outlets enemies of the people. President Bidens’ administration has shown courage on some fronts, for example by denying the efforts of federal prosecutors under Mr. Trump to secretly obtain telephone and electronic recordings of journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalists report, however, coincided with a UK court ruling that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face charges under the espionage law. It is very unfortunate that the US government has chosen to continue to use such a powerful law as the Espionage Law to prosecute Mr. Assange. There is debate as to whether Mr. Assange is a journalist, but equating the publication of classified material received from government sources with espionage strikes against the very foundations of a free press and should be rejected by Mr. Biden.

