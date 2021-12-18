PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ganga highway, say UP and Yogi “bahut hai howi”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on Saturday for the 594 km Ganga Highway in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the crowd at the foundation laying ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said that The Ganga highway will offer “endless opportunities” for everyone, including farmers and young people. “This the highway will open the doors to the development of Uttar Pradesh. It will also bring many jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of young people, ”Prime Minister Modi said. Ganga Expressway will create jobs for young people. It’s a highway of endless opportunities: PM Narendra modi.# ITVideo #GangaExpressway pic.twitter.com/3oqG1XTLQD IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) December 18, 2021 “I congratulate everyone in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Over Rs 36,000 crore will be spent on this approximately 600 km long highway. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries to this region“said Prime Minister Modi. Crowds gather to hear Prime Minister Modi’s speech (Image: India Today) Crowds gather to hear Prime Minister Modi’s speech (Image: India Today) “That day is not far off when Uttar Pradesh will be identified as the most modern state with next generation infrastructure. The network of highways in UP, new airports under construction, new rail lines underway. projects bring many blessings to the people of UP simultaneously, ”Prime Minister Modi said. “The modern infrastructure coming to UP today shows how resources are used. You saw how public money was used earlier. But today UP money is used for the development of UP, ”Prime Minister Modi said. PM Modi targets the opposition In his speech, Prime Minister Modi targeted the opposition and previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, saying only a few have benefited [from the schemes] earlier. Prime Minister Modi said earlier that “only part of the population has benefited and now everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits”. He said that now the government is focusing on “sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prieas”. Prime Minister Modi said some political parties had problems with the country’s “vikas” [development] and virasat [heritage]’. “They have problems with heritage because they are more concerned about the vote banks …” Prime Minister Modi said. “UP + Yogi bohot hai howi” Prime Minister Modi then loudly called out the government of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh and launched slogans of “UP + Yogi bohot hai howi” – which means the government of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh is of great use. “People are now saying UP plus Yogi bahut hai,” Prime Minister Modi said at a rally in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. PM praises Yogi government says UP +,: PM Narendra modi.# ITVideo #GangaExpressway pic.twitter.com/EZVtyLOZ6k IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) December 18, 2021

