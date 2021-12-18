Politics
China and Russia cannot be isolated from the world
US President Joe Biden has made frantic offers to diplomatically isolate China and Russia from the world. In addition to the formation of the anti-China bloc QUAD, Biden also hosted a virtual conference called Summit for Democracy, to which a number of cruel, undemocratic, authoritarian and even terrorist nations were invited. But despite Bidens’ ambition to isolate China and Russia, Beijing and Moscow recently held a video summit proving that China and Russia still have each other and that the bondage between the two countries is warm and cordial.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, facing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics this winter by Biden and others, got a public pledge from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would assist the first national leader to do so. Although it is not yet clear whether India will refrain from attending the Beijing Olympics, there are positive indications from a large number of countries, which will participate in this global sporting event.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin faces threats of crushing Western sanctions if Russian forces attack Ukraine. On this issue, Xi Jinping proposed more effective cooperation between Beijing and Moscow to safeguard the security interests of both sides.
The video conference between Xi and Putin on December 15, the 37th time the two have met since 2013, according to Xi Jinping, was both a show of solidarity between two countries under continued pressure from the United States and its allies. westerners.
We strongly support each other on matters concerning the fundamental interests of each and safeguarding the dignity of each country, Xi Jinping told Vladimir Putin, according to reports in Chinese media.
Commenting on Sino-Russian relations, Anton Troianovsky and Steven Lee Myers wrote in The New York Times: There is still a lot of friction between Russia and China, once adversaries who share a land border stretching over 2,600 miles, over issues such as logging and Siberian history. But on trade, security and geopolitics, they are increasingly on the same page, forming a bloc trying to gain American influence as the two countries’ confrontations with the United States deepen. .
The two countries do not have a formal alliance. But Xi told Putin that in its closeness and effectiveness, the relationship goes beyond even an alliance, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, who briefed reporters in Moscow on the meeting after it ended.
The two leaders discussed forming an independent financial infrastructure, Ushakov said, in order to reduce their dependence on Western banks and their vulnerability to punitive measures from the West. And they launched a possible three-way summit with India, proof of their broader geopolitical ambitions; Putin traveled to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.
A new model of cooperation has formed between our countries, based on foundations such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests, Putin told Xi during a televised address.
In a bit of symbolic staging, the pair spoke with the Chinese and Russian flags in the frame behind them, unlike Putin’s video conference last week with Biden, when Putin only spoke next to the flag. Russian.
In my opinion, the personal relations between President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin are extremely cordial. For the two leaders in their late sixties, their country and their national interest has always been a priority. Xi Jinping addresses Vladimir Putin as his old friend, while the Russian president has called his Chinese counterpart both his dear friend and his esteemed friend.
Perhaps the December 15 video summit between the leaders of the two great world powers is a sign of the formation of new blocs or alliances with the participation of trusted and proven friends from Beijing and Moscow.
Commenting on the Bidens Democracy Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said: Some international forces under the guise of democracy and human rights are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia. Whether a country is democratic and how best to achieve democracy can only be judged by its own people.
I believe that in today’s world, each nation will have the right to design its own format of democracy, based on national interests. No Western nation should really behave like a teacher to one of the nations of the world to teach democracy, as we have recently seen how endangered American democracy itself is and how the nation is entering into deep trouble. increased suffering due to cruel and autocratic behavior and attitude. of their so-called Democratic leaders. The United States no longer practices Abraham Lincoln’s democracy for, by and of the people. Instead, democracy becomes a big parody in the United States.
