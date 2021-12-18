Covid: Boris Johnson pleads “best case for Scottish independence” according to SAGE adviser





ONE of Boris Johnson’s own science advisers has warned that he is best defending Scottish independence by withholding money to fund business closures in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon joined the Prime Ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland yesterday in stepping up demands for more cash support in response to the increase in Omicron cases.

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed on Friday that a Cobra meeting with decentralized nations would take place over the weekend to discuss the response to the Omicron variant of Covid. The Prime Minister had previously criticized the Prime Minister and the Chancellor for their lack of action on the matter, and said in a phone call between Ms Sturgeon and Mr Johnson on Friday, she stressed the extreme urgency of the crisis for companies in the hospitality industry, events, culture and related sectors, which are already suffering a serious financial impact. Now Stephen Reicher, a behavior specialist at SAGE, who advises the prime minister, has said he is being held up by around 100 backbench Tory MPs, adding that we are paying the price for their failure. The UK government is not being prevented from taking action against Covid by the UK public (which is increasingly demanding something be done).

He was held back by a hundred Tory rear-bans over whom the government had lost its political authority.

Their failure.

But we pay the price pic.twitter.com/LGeohVEvps Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) December 17, 2021 He tweeted: Whether you are for independence or against it, it’s hard to deny that the actions presented by Johnson on Covid (or rather the inactions that limit the ScotGovs’ ability to act on their own) argue for it. The University of St Andrews psychologist later added: The UK government is not being prevented from taking action against Covid by the UK public (which is increasingly asking for something to be done). He is held back by a hundred conservative backbenchers over whom the government has lost its political authority. Their failure, but we are paying the price. Commenting after her phone call with Mr Johnson, Ms Sturgeons’ spokesperson added: The PM also made it clear that decentralized administrations need clarity on whether additional financial support would be available, and also on how manner in which it can be triggered by any or all of the UK administrations. , in case further protective measures are needed to combat the virus in the coming period. Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Paul Givan also spoke to Mr Johnson on Friday, as did Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford. Mr Givan said he had asked the prime minister for increased economic support in response to the increase in cases. Speaking after their conversation, he said: During the discussion, a number of questions were raised regarding further cooperation and collaboration. I also insisted on the need for more support from the treasury as it is essential that businesses that have already been affected by the decisions people have made to reduce their own social contact receive support, and it is a problem that continues to be heard. to the government. Earlier on Friday, Mr Drakeford strongly criticized the UK Treasury and its stance on supporting decentralized countries as Omicron cases continue to rise. Our ability to provide and maintain long-term economic support during this new wave of this ongoing public health emergency is severely limited by the current position of the UK Treasury and its refusal to open vital support programs, such as the leave, he said. These programs should be available to all nations when needed and not just when restrictions are introduced in England. Chancellor Rishi Sunak held a virtual meeting with the Confederation of British Industry, Federation of Small Businesses and British Chambers of Commerce on Friday afternoon after his early return from a trip to California. A spokesperson for the Treasury said: The Chancellor spoke to business and industry leaders this afternoon. We recognize how important the holiday season is to many businesses and the government will continue to engage constructively on how best to provide ongoing support to affected businesses and sectors. The groups raised concerns about the impact of cancellations and the importance of a clear message from the government.

