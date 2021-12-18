Trump opens up about anti-Semitic tropes in interview with Israeli journalist





Former President Donald Trump made a breathtaking series of anti-Semitic claims about American Jews controlling government institutions and the media in a new interview where he said evangelical Americans loved Israel more than the Jews in this country .

Israel used to have absolute power over Congress, and today I think it’s the exact opposite, he said.

Trump had spoken to Barak Ravid, an Israeli journalist from Axios who wrote a book on Trump’s policies in the Middle East. Ravid discussed his conversation with the former president on a podcast titled Unholy: Two Jews on the News, which aired a clip of the interview on Friday.

Trump started talking about his father first, saying that Fred Trump was very close to many Jews because of his work in the New York real estate industry. He then suggested that American Jews have a great love for Israel and that this has worn off over the years.

I have to be honest. It’s a very dangerous thing going on, Trump said. The people of this country who are Jews no longer love Israel.

He continued: I tell you, evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country.

Previously, Israel had absolute power over Congress, Trump said. And today I think it’s the exact opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did. And yet in the election they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people and I have been saying this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States don’t like or care about Israel. from Israel.

Many evangelicals support Israel because they believe it is at the heart of a Bible prophecy foretelling the apocalypse, which they welcome with the conviction that it will reunite them with Christ.

However, Trump’s comments echo claims made in 2019, when, as president, he said Jews who vote Democrats show great disloyalty to Israel. He was criticized at the time by a Jewish rights group who said it was a form of anti-Semitism to suggest that American Jews are not Americans in their own right.

The story continues

The idea that the Jewish people supposedly control world politics and culture at the expense of non-Jews is a common, centuries-old anti-Semitic trope.

But Trump was not finished.

I mean, look at the New York Times The New York Times hates Israel. Hate them. And they are the Jews who run the New York Times. I mean, the Sulzbergers, Trump said. (Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr. was the longtime president of the New York Times Company; he was succeeded by his son, AG Sulzberger. They have Jewish ancestors but, according to The Times of Israel, some descendants were raised in the Protestantism.)

Unholy host Jonathan Freedland said Trump’s comments were riddled with classic anti-Semitic tropes and many negative stereotypes about Jews.

He’s the guy who after white supremacists marched in Charlottesville said there were great people on both sides, Freedland said.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt summed it up well, saying the comments on CNN Trumps fall somewhere between astonishing and stupid.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

