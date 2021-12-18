Director of Trump. Covid response delayed for political gain: report





The House selection subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis on Friday released a 46-page report confirming what was obvious to the most reasonable and informed Americans: The Trump administration made “deliberate efforts” to undermine the United States’ response to Covid-19 for political purposes.

Most of the documents cited in the committee’s report have already been made public, including those that show how the administration downplayed the importance of testing and even prevented officials from holding briefings to educate the public about highly contagious disease. New information released on Friday, however, further illustrates how public health officials have been placed in difficult positions by the administration.

In May 2020, for example, the administration put aside the Centers for Disease Control’s mask advice for worshipers, apparently because the White House feared a backlash from Trump’s religious supporters. In response, the CDC’s Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases wrote in an email that he was “very upset … that there will be people who will get sick and possibly die because of what we were forced to do. to do”.

Dr Deborah Birx also lamented the influence of “fringe groups” who peddle the dangerous idea of ​​collective immunity.

“These are people who believe that all curves are predetermined and that mitigation is irrelevant – they are a marginal group with no grounding in epidemics, public health or common sense experience on the ground,” the administration’s Covid-19 response coordinator wrote to Marc Short, then Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, in August 2020.

The report also looked at the management of pandemic relief programs, finding that some of them were susceptible to fraud. The Farmers-to-Families Food Box program, he notes, has been “used as a partisan tool to gain political advantage” for Trump himself. As part of this program, the administration handed out big contracts to unqualified distributors with red flags in their applications, in part because USDA staff didn’t even bother to contact the references. listed on their applications. In fact, the beneficiary of a first contract simply wrote: “I don’t have one.

Key points from the report include how the Trump White House “asked CDC career scientists to destroy evidence of political interference,” “lobbied the Food and Drug Administration to authorize ineffective coronavirus treatments “,” neglected the pandemic response to focus on the 2020 elections and the ‘Big Lie’ “and” used personal email accounts to conduct official business. “

Overall, the report concludes, the series of actions by the Trump administration during this critical time was “one of the worst leadership failures in American history.”

