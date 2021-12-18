Judge: Lack of charges against Trump on January 6 does not justify leniency for others





Chutkan’s 63-month sentence was the harshest ever in the more than 700 lawsuits against the Capitol riots. Prosecutors had requested the long prison term, which was almost two years longer than the sentences handed down against Jacob Chansley, known as QAnon Shaman and Scott Fairlamb, who pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer.

Her remarks on sentencing included a moving defense of police officers, U.S. vice-marshals and members of Congress, who she said were the true patriots that day. She also lamented that the January 6 rioters appeared to be treated more gently by the police than they could have been if they weren’t white.

The 90-minute sentencing hearing was heartbreaking at times, as Palmer grappled with the lengthy sentence he faced. In tears, he pleaded for mercy, with his children nearby in the courtroom. One of them, Robert Palmer Jr., also sought leniency from the judge.

But Chutkan, a person appointed by former President Barack Obama, said his sentence must also take into account the grave threat to democracy posed by crimes like the one committed by Palmer, especially as evidence continues to emerge. emerging threats to future elections.

“It must be clear that trying to violently overthrow the government, trying to stop the peaceful transition of power, comes with absolutely certain punishment,” she said. Do not stay home. Do not watch Netflix . “

Palmers defense attorney urged the judge when framing the sentence to take into account that the political leaders who helped fuel the unrest that led to the Capitol storming had failed been punished.

Chutkan said she agreed with this observation, but stressed that it was not her role to decide who to charge.

I have no influence on it. I have my opinions, but they are irrelevant, Chutkan replied. You are correct that no one who encouraged everyone to take the Capitol has been charged yet.

But she said any decision to file a complaint against these actors was outside her jurisdiction. I’m not charging anyone, Chutkan said.

Justice Department officials said they were watching anyone who committed a crime in connection with the events of January 6, but there was no sign of a concerted federal investigation into Trump or many allies including the fiery rhetoric and advocacy contributed to the violence.

Much of the investigation into whether leaders bear responsibility fell to the Jan.6 House select committee, which probed Trump’s efforts to overturn the election and his actions as his supporters stormed. Capitol.

Palmer made a brief statement, expressing remorse for his actions. In his remarks, he mentioned that while in prison he watched a music video from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show about his own case.

I was horrified, absolutely devastated, to see myself there, he said. I can tell you, my memory just isn’t what it sometimes should be. It just brought back what really happened. These officers was so brave just standing there taking what the people gave them. I’m so ashamed to be a part of it.

Chutkan said that although the rioters covered themselves with claims of patriotism, they were not acting in a patriotic manner on January 6.

Palmers’ trip to Washington, attending the Trumps rally, and the march to the Capitol itself were not punishable, she said. It was when he crossed police lines and repeatedly attacked officers that he broke the law. These police officers, she said, were the real heroes.

They were the Patriots that day, Mr. Palmer, the judge said. That day, the US Marshals ran from that courthouse to the Capitol. They put themselves in danger to protect the occupants of this Capitol. These are the Patriots and some of them did not know if they were going to see their children again that night.

They deserve the thanks of this nation and did not deserve to be thrown at them with a fire extinguisher. They didn’t deserve to be called names, to be spat on, Chutkan added.

The judge said she was delighted to learn that, unlike many accused on January 6, Palmer recently agreed to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, she stressed that she does not impose penalties based on political opinions or opinions about the health of the accused.

I’m not punishing anyone for whom they support the Flying Spaghetti Monster or what your political beliefs are, she said.

Chutkan, who has previously reflected publicly on whether the Jan.6 defendants were treated more leniently than typical DC defendants, said she was not sure the usual criminal defendants in her court would have faced to non-lethal ammunition.

I wonder, Mr. Palmer, if some of the people I see regularly in front of me in this courtroom, charged with drug offenses and other offenses that are generally the subject of federal charges, have- they attempted to storm the Capitol that day if they would have been greeted with rubber bullets, and I suspect not.

Chutkan, noting MSNBC’s Palmers mention, said she was thrilled Palmer was diversifying his media intake, but said that came with a caveat.

You tell me you watch MSNBC. I think a regular diet of one of those cable shows probably isn’t a good idea for anyone, the judge said.

Chutkan also suggested that consuming just one strain of media helped spark the events of the Capitol Riot and the aftermath for people like Palmer.

We might not have had January 6, but people are very siled and they listen to a news echo chamber, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/17/judge-lack-charges-trump-jan-6-525277 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos