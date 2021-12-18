Politics
Chinese Evergrande tagged as defaulting by S&P for coupon payment failure
S&P Global selectively defaulted Evergrande for its inability to make coupon payments by the end of a grace period earlier this month, a move that could trigger developer cross defaults of 19.2 billion dollars in debt.
China Evergrande Group has been labeled in default by S&P Global Ratings, the second credit risk assessor to do so.
S&P Global has also withdrawn its ratings on the group at the request of Evergrandes.
Fitch Ratings was the first to declare the property developer in default on December 9. Long seen by many investors as too big to fail, Evergrande has become the biggest victim of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s campaign to tame over-indebted conglomerates and the country’s overheated real estate market. . The concern has since spread to higher-rated companies like Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. as tensions on liquidity intensify.
Earlier this month, the governor of China’s central bank said the Evergrande situation must be dealt with by the market, signaling that Beijing would not bail out the world’s most indebted developer as it grapples with over $ 300 billion in liabilities. Evergrande has announced its intention to actively engage with offshore creditors as part of a restructuring plan. The company intends to include all of its offshore government bonds and private debt obligations, people familiar with the matter said separately.
Evergrande bondholders, including Marathon Asset Management, have said they expect offshore creditors to be at the bottom of the queue for repayment. Evergrande is prioritizing payments to migrant workers and suppliers as regulators urge the cash-strapped developer to avoid any risk of social unrest, according to people familiar with the matter.
Founder Hui Ka Yan has seen his fortune plummet by $ 17.2 billion this year as the group’s stocks and bonds plummet. Once the second richest person in Asia with a fortune of $ 42 billion, Hui is now worth $ 6.1 billion.
