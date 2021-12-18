“Truly humble,” says former army commander after Prime Minister Modi provides aid hours after SOS





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his concern and assured his assistance to the former commander of the Northern Army, Lt. Gen. DS Hooda, after the army official contacted him about the approval of cancer treatment that could save thousands, including her sister. In a tweet, the senior military officer sought the Prime Minister’s approval for a drug that can save the lives of patients with triple-negative metastatic breast cancer. Hooda’s sister, Sushma Hooda, is an army veteran wife being treated at Delhi Military Hospital. In a letter posted to the social media site, she wrote that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had tested and approved a new drug called Sacituzumab Govitecanor (Trodelvy) as a first-line treatment in April 2021. L The European Medicines Agency also gave the green light for medical use in November 2021. “I ask you with a lot of hope in my heart if you can expedite the approval and purchase of this drug for the Indian market and give me a second life and many others who have exhausted all other options. treatment, ”she wrote in a statement. tweet marking the relevant ministry, including the Union Health Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Lt. Gen. Hooda retweeted the call and said, “I have a personal interest. Sushma Hooda is my sister, a cancer patient for several years with waning hope. Tagging PMO and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, he added, “Keeping feelings aside for the approval of the new drug may give many like her a chance at survival. ” Received a call from @PMOIndia and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expressed concern over the case. Truly humbled and honored to have received his call and his words that the matter would be looked into. Proud to be Indian and even more proud of the personal intervention of the Prime Minister. Jai Hind https://t.co/FPBVAPVWQ2– Lt Gen DS Hooda (@LtGenHooda) December 18, 2021 Hours after the tweet, Lt. Gen. Hooda said he got a call from the prime minister and was “really humbled” and proud of the prime minister’s personal intervention. “Received a call from @PMOIndia and spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expressed concern about case. Truly humbled and honored to have received his call and his words that the case would be looked into. Proud of ‘to be an Indian and even more proud of the personal intervention of the Prime Minister. Jai Hind. “ Lieutenant General DS Hooda is the former commander of the Northern Army under whose leadership the 2016 surgical strikes were carried out after the Uri terrorist attack. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

