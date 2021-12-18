Could Donald Trump really be the next Speaker of the House?





As bizarre as it sounds, it is not impossible.

Although every previous speaker has been an elected member of the House, the Constitution does not require it, and academics agree that nothing legally prevents Republicans from electing Trump to that office. Analysts believe this is unlikely to happen and some have cautioned against paying too much attention to the notion, but recent years have shown that even the most outrageous scenarios, such as a president refusing to concede an election which he clearly lost, cannot be entirely rejected.

It’s hard to imagine anything more self-defeating for the House of Representatives than electing a twice impeached, deeply unscrupulous, psychologically unstable, emotionally immature, and blatantly corrupt private citizen like former President Trump as President of the United Nations. House, Laurence H. Tribe, professor emeritus of law at Harvard and specialist in constitutionality, said in an e-mail. But the Constitution does not exclude further actions simply because they are self-defeating, unprecedented and blatantly stupid.

The possibility, however, is concerning enough that Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, introduced a bill last summer, without yet having received a vote, that would require the speaker to be an elected member of the Bedroom. And some Republicans fear the problem could be used to boost Democratic candidates next year. One group, the Renew America Movement, a coalition of Republicans and Independents opposed to political extremism, recently used Trump’s specter as a spokesperson to urge the re-election of moderate Democrats in the swing districts.

Analysts downplayed the likelihood, saying Trump would not find the complex, legislation-driven job appealing and that enough House Republicans would be reluctant to hand the fate of their new majority into his hands. But continued speculation highlights discontent among Trump’s most ardent supporters with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the leading candidate for President of a Republican majority, and portends a controversial battle for the post with or without. Trump who could cripple the House in the early days. of GOP control.

This obviously shows just how big a problem Kevin McCarthy has with his own caucus, said Norm Ornstein, longtime congressional scholar and emeritus researcher at the American Enterprise Institute, a right-wing think tank.

He believes McCarthy will face a challenge for the speaker whether or not Trump wants the job. But given the choice between a fight within the divisive party for the speaker and a merger around Trump, Ornstein said he could see Republicans opting for the latter.

Yeah, it could happen, Ornstein said. Trump isn’t going to look at this and say, Oh my God, I don’t want to do the job. He’ll see it like, I have a whole new place to promote my brand and my message.

This is probably not what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they wrote the Constitution. But, for some reason, they did not specify the qualifications for the speaker post. Article 1, section 2 simply reads: The House of Representatives must choose its president and other agents.

You can call that kind of territory untested, said Matthew Green, chair of the policy department at the Catholic University of America in Washington and speaker expert.

Some of Trump’s biggest fans are eager to test him out.

When asked at a press conference on Capitol Hill this month if he wanted Trump to be president, Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, replied that I would. He said he told Trump about it but the conversation was private.

Earlier this year, Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, and Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist, endorsed the idea. Trump himself seemed intrigued in June when Tory commentator Wayne Allyn Root suggested he run for the House as a way to become president and then lead the impeachment of President Biden.

People said they were running for the Senate. . . but you know what, your idea could be better, Trump said on the Roots radio show. It’s very interesting. A Trump spokeswoman told NPR in October that Trump isn’t thinking about work, but that hasn’t stopped speculation.

Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root urged Trump to run for a House seat, become Speaker of the House, then launch criminal investigations into Biden and impeach him. Trump was intrigued: “It’s very interesting.” pic.twitter.com/5ECkSABDbi

– Right Wing Guard (@RightWingWatch) June 4, 2021

In recent years, there have been isolated protest votes for speakers that were cast for people who were not members of the House. They included former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who won a single vote in the 2013 and 2015 election, as well as former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Biden, who each won one vote in 2019. , according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. .

On occasion, this idea is launched, but never really taken seriously, said Ronald Peters, founder of the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center at the University of Oklahoma, named after the former Democratic president. House. Peters recalled a case in 1973 where the vice-presidency was vacant following the resignation of Spiro Agnew. Amid the Watergate scandal, some Liberal members of the House proposed that Albert step down as Speaker so that the House could elect Democratic Senator Hubert Humphrey to that post. Then they would remove Nixon and Humphrey would take the presidency.

Albert rejected the plan and proposed that Republican Gerald Ford be vice president, said Peters, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Oklahoma.

John Feehery, a Republican strategist and former aide to House Speaker Dennis Hastert, has warned that speculation that Trump will become president could hurt Republicans in the upcoming fall election.

My take is that every time we talk about Trump it was probably useful for Democrats, that every time we talked about Biden it was useful for Republicans, Feehery said.

He also knows firsthand how difficult the job of speakers is and has said Trump would not be good at it.

Ultimately, a speaker is only successful if he or she is able to pass laws and that requires compromise. There’s no way he’ll want to compromise with Joe Biden. He doesn’t even think Bidens is legit, Feehery said. It’s a pretty tough job if you’re not Trump. It’s impossible if you’re Trump.

Trump could try to offload a lot of speaker functions. When House Republicans courted Paul Ryan to be a speaker in 2015, one of his conditions was to delegate some of the fundraising and travel responsibilities so he could spend more time with him. his wife and young children. And Trump might just be in the job for a short period of time long enough for Pelosi to hand him the hammer over the speakers and sit behind Biden during the State of the Union speech.

Then Trump could mockingly clap for Biden, like Pelosi did during the 2019 Trumps speech. Or worse.

Imagine President Biden delivering the State of the Union address and Donald Trump sitting behind him and interrupting him repeatedly, Ornstein said. There is nothing too far-fetched in the world we live in.

