Former Texas Gov Rick Perry linked to text message outlining Trump election denial strategy





WASHINGTON Former Texas Governor Rick Perry reportedly sent a text to former President Donald Trumps chief of staff the day after the 2020 election suggesting that at least three state legislatures are ignoring the will of their constituents and sending their constituents to State to re-elect Trump, CNN reported Friday.

HERE IS AN AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY (sic): Why can’t the states of GA NC PENN and other R-controlled state houses (sic) declare this to be BS (where conflicts and elections are not triggered that night) and simply send their own voters to vote and have it go to SCOTUS, according to text revealed this week by the Special House Committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

$ 2.2 MILLION HUNT ON ELECTORAL FRAUD: Paxtons election fraud unit closed just three cases in 2021

CNN reported that committee members believe the former Secretary of the Department of Energy sent the text to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, which the House voted this week for criminal contempt of court. Congress.

Several people who know Perry have confirmed that the phone number the committee associated with this text is Perrys’ number, CNN reported, and that the number appears in databases as recorded as James Richard Perry, the former full name of the governor of Texas.

A spokesperson for Perry said the former governor denies sending the text, according to CNN. Attempts by the Hearst newspapers to reach him were unsuccessful on Friday evening.

With the text being revealed, Perry is now embroiled in the two scandals that led Trump to two impeachments.

Perry, who left the Trump administration in 2019, was one of several senior administration officials who Democrats say knew and approved of Trump’s attempt to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election when Trump pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will announce an investigation into Democrat Joe Biden. Trump was impeached on the appeal in 2019.

TEXAS TAKE: Get political headlines from across the state straight to your inbox

Perrys’ text is also the latest example of his dedication to Trump, which the former governor in the 2016 Republican primary called cancer by conservatism that must be clearly diagnosed, excised, and discarded.

But in 2019, Perry said Trump Gods was chosen to lead the nation, comparing the president to several Old Testament kings.

God has used imperfect people throughout history, he said in an interview with Fox News at the time. King David was not perfect, Saul was not perfect, Solomon was not perfect.

Perry has largely remained silent since leaving the Department of Energy in 2019. This year, he led an almost hour-long press conference at the Texas Capitol trying to convince heads of state to buy a brand of air filtration products from a Houston-based company, Integrated Viral Protection which he recognized had a role to play.

Perry is now one of a handful of Texans who could be targeted by the committee currently investigating the Capitol Riot.

CNN reported in August that the committee had asked telecommunications companies to keep the phone records of a handful of GOP lawmakers, including U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert, a Tyler’s Republican who is stepping down from Congress to run for office. state attorney general.

FLASHBACK: Rick Perry says Trump is God’s chosen one

Gohmert last December sued Vice President Mike Pence in an attempt to force him to take control of the election certification process and keep Trump in power.

He may count the votes of voters certified by a state executive, or he may prefer a competing list of properly qualified voters, Gohmert wrote in the lawsuit. This is the power conferred on it by the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has led a separate lawsuit to overturn election results in four battlefield states that have opted for Biden. Paxton also spoke briefly at the Trumps rally outside the White House on January 6, just before the riot.

Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, meanwhile, led an effort in the Senate to delay certification of Trump’s loss and opposed Arizona election votes less than an hour before protesters did ‘enter the building. Seventeen of Texas’ 25 Republicans in the House opposed the Electoral College vote count for Biden later that night.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/politics/texas/article/Former-Texas-Gov-Rick-Perry-linked-to-text-16711207.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos