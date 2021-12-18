Politics
Boris Johnson’s bashing reaches epidemic levels as contempt rate doubles every 2 days – Mark Steel
Johnson appears to blame the press for focusing on gossip such as industrial levels of lying and corruption, rather than focusing on positive things he has done, like having his apartment decorated with beautiful wallpaper.
Chris Whitty is expected to sternly announce that it is now clear that the number of people who despise Johnson is doubling every other day, and that will have affected everyone by Christmas, especially anyone who has been in close contact with him.
There are thousands of reports of Tory activists campaigning in the North Shropshire by-election, that’s okay, I’ve been to a house in Oswestry, where a retired admiral who still takes a frigate down the River Severn to firing torpedoes at foxes, said, I’ve campaigned for the Conservative Party since 1821. But this **** Johnson can **** the unnecessary ******* lie ****.
It may not have helped him that his staff seem to be working tirelessly, to break any lockdown rules they insisted everyone must follow.
No one would be surprised now if we found out that last Christmas Eve Priti Patel hosted a festive Glastonbury in her kitchen, in which 80,000 party workers watched a Led Zeppelin reunion.
And she excused him, saying it was a meeting of the local council, to discuss the building permit for a stairway to heaven.
Or if the film emerged from hundreds of employees during a game in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s garden. He explained this by claiming that his land was a vaccination center and the spears were meant to kick people with huge arms.
But even though they may seem shady, these conservatives are the brightest people, so we should leave them in charge.
For example, when their London Police and Crime Commissioner attended a party that broke all the rules, he was smart enough not to leave any traces except for one photo they all posed in while drinking champagne.
He must have thought: As chairman of the London Police and Crime Committee, I will prove my commitment to both sides of the job by spending the day with the police and the night committing crimes.
Johnson’s usual strategy, when caught lying, is to change the subject. So he unveiled his plan to deliver a million boosters per day, which everyone knows they can’t achieve.
He could try again and announce: I will provide a million pandas a day. Please go to the nearest panda visitor center and get your panda, along with free bamboo. Get Britain moving, book your panda ASAP.
He had such a hold on us that some feared He would go away, because we might have someone even worse.
It’s understandable, in the same way that if your house has rats, don’t eliminate them in case they are replaced by a Stegosaurus.
The only concern is therefore to copy the hell of its hero Donald Trump. Before Christmas, Hell announces that the North Shropshire election has been stolen and asks its supporters to invade Oswestry Town Hall.
