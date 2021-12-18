Harshest sentence to date for a Capitol rioter: more than 5 years





WASHINGTON (AP) A Capitol Hill rioter who attacked police working to restrain the angry pro-Trump mob on January 6 was sentenced Friday to more than five years in prison, the highest yet for anyone convicted in the ‘insurrection.

Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Fla., Cried as he told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that he recently watched a video of his actions that day and couldn’t believe what he was doing. saw.

Your Honor. I’m really, really ashamed of what I did, he said, crying.

Palmer was one of many rioters convicted by the District of Columbia court on Friday for their actions that day, when angry mobs descended to disrupt Joe Bidens’ certification of victory following a rally of the then President Donald Trump. Dozens of police officers were beaten and bloodied, five people died and approximately $ 1.5 million in damage was caused to the United States Capitol. Palmer is the 65th accused to be convicted in total. More than 700 people have been charged.

A college student who posted online that Infamy is as good as fame after scaling a broken window on Capitol has been sentenced to a month in prison for her actions. Gracyn Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, West Virginia, however, didn’t hurt anyone, and her sentence reflects that.

But Palmer made his way to the front line during the chaos and began to attack, throwing a plank of wood, spraying a fire extinguisher, then throwing it when finished. He searched for other items, prosecutors said. He was briefly pepper sprayed by police before attacking officers again with a stick. He pleaded guilty to assaulting officers.

Palmer said in a handwritten letter to the judge that he felt betrayed by Trump and his allies who fed them conspiracy theories.

Trump supporters have been lied to by those in great power at the time, he wrote. They kept spitting out the false tale of a stolen election and how it was our duty to resist tyranny.

Palmer, who was held in DC jail in foul conditions that prompted scrutiny by authorities, said it wasn’t fair that he was being punished so severely when the ringleaders weren’t even behind. bars.

The judge accepted a point. It is true that the people who extorted, encouraged and rallied you to take action were not charged, she said. It is not the decision of the courts. I have my opinions but they are irrelevant.

Before Palmers’ sentence of 63 months, the longest jail term for a Capitol Hill rioter was 41 months. It was the grief received by Jacob Chansley, the man from Arizona who wore a horned fur hat, bare chest, and face paint inside the Capitol; and New Jersey gym owner Scott Fairlamb, the first person to be convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot.

It needs to be clear … trying to stop the peaceful transition of power and assaulting law enforcement officials will face certain sanctions, the judge said. There are going to be consequences. I’m not making an example of you. I condemn you for the conduct you have done.

Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, West Virginia, sobbed as he told U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper that if I could take back anything in my life, it would be my actions on January 6.

She posted photos of herself online as dozens of other rioters reveling in the moment. Can’t wait to tell my grandchildren I was here! she wrote, and inside the Senate Chamber she was pictured holding a members-only sign.

I’ll never be the same girl again, the University of Kentucky student said in tears. It completely changed me.

After the riot, she dug on social media when she was criticized for her actions, before finally deleting her accounts. Courtright is so far among the youngest of those charged in the Capitol Riot.

Her lawyer argued on Friday that she had no idea what she was doing and that she was not a political activist, she had not even voted in the elections she was there to protest for. The judge seized it during his remarks.

It’s your choice of course, but in my opinion, if a citizen wants to participate in our democracy, voting is the price of admission, he said. Because when you do that, you have to study the issues and the candidates, learn what their policies are, understand how those policies affect your community.

Being in a democracy is not like going to a University of Kentucky game and supporting a team just because of the color of their shirts, the judge said. It’s certainly not about resorting to violence when your team doesn’t win the game, he told Courtright.

Cooper also noted that Courtright reached the U.S. Senate floor around the exact time Ashli ​​Babbitt, from the House side, was shot.

Do you know how many people died on January 6 and 5. Including Mrs. Babbitt? He asked. Five.

Do you know how many Capitol police officers committed suicide after January 6, injured by the trauma of that day? Four, added the judge. So, was it cool to have been there?

No, she answered categorically.

Still, the judge said the recommended six months in jail was too long and sentenced her to 30 days, one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.

He said he hoped she could get her life back on track and that she shouldn’t be judged by the worst mistake you made in your life.

