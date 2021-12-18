Turkey pledges 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Africa

Turkey will send 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at a major summit of the continent’s leaders on Saturday, adding that low vaccination rates are a stain on humanity there.

Addressing dozens of leaders and ministers in attendance, Erdogan said Turkey will send 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, where cases are rising rapidly and vaccination rates are low.

“We are aware of the global injustice in access to the COVID-19 vaccine and the unfair treatment of Africa,” Erdogan said.

“It is a shame for mankind that only six percent of the African population has been vaccinated.”

Turkey is developing its own vaccine, known as Turkovac, which is in the process of receiving emergency use approval.

After any clearance, it will be shared with Africa, Erdogan said.

It was not immediately clear from his remarks whether Turkey would first send doses of the internationally approved vaccines it is currently using, including those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

“In order to help solve this problem, within our means, we plan to share 15 million doses of vaccines in the coming period,” he said.

South Africa is the hardest-hit country, becoming one of the first in the world to be hit by the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be even more contagious than older strains of coronavirus.

Erdogan said Turkey is keen to strengthen its relations with Africa in a wide range of areas, including health, defense, energy, agriculture and technology.