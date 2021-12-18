PM Modi praises CM’s efforts to fight mafias and develop the state



Shahjahanpur:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used a new currency UPYOGI or UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi to congratulate the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for eliminating the Mafias and undertaking a lot of development work in the State.

Modi said bad law and order triggered the exodus of people from Uttar Pradesh earlier, but over the past four and a half years, bulldozers have razed unauthorized mafia properties, causing violence. pain to those who condescended them.

UP plus Yogi bahut hai howi (Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi have great utility), he said, expanding UPYOGI

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone for the 594 km long Ganga highway in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has already said Adityanath will be its face in upcoming polls in the country’s political heart.

You are well aware of the situation here and the law and order situation in western Uttar Pradesh before the arrival of Yogi Adityanath’s government. Previously, at sunset, people wielding katta (country-made pistols) took to the streets to make people’s lives hell, Modi said, adding that katta cultivation has now come to an end under the government. Adityanath.

Welcoming the action of state governments against mafias, he said Aaj jab mafia by bulldozer chalta haibulldozer to gair kanooni imaraat by chalta haipar dard usko palne-posne wale ko hota hai (today when bulldozers lift properties not authorized mafias, the pain is felt by these customers) them).

Stepping up his attack on the opposition ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said: “Some political parties have problems with the country’s heritage and development. They have heritage issues because they are more concerned with their vote bank. They have development problems because the dependence of the poor and ordinary people on them is diminishing day by day.

These people have problems with cleaning up the Ganga river. These are the people who wonder about the Army’s action on terrorists. These are the people who bring the India-made coronavirus vaccine under the scanner. They have a problem with Baba Vishvanath’s great dhaam in Kashi, and these people have a problem with Lord Ram’s great temple in Ayodhya, Modi said, lashing out at his rivals.

Emphasizing the benefits of a dual-engine government, he said, “If you remember the state of the state five years ago, with the exception of a few parts of the state, electricity is not could be found in other towns and villages. The twin-engine government not only provided 80 lakh of free power connections, but each district is receiving more electricity than before.

He said that more than 30 lakh of poor people have obtained pucca houses in Uttar Pradesh and that this campaign will continue to cover all other authorized beneficiaries.

Built at a cost of 36,230 crore rupees, the six-lane Ganga Highway will boost multiple sectors including industrial development, commerce, agriculture, tourism, and more. It will give a boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

The prime minister also said that the government’s priority is to empower those who are lagging behind in society or who are behind, and pass the benefits of development to them.

This sentiment is also visible in our agricultural policy and policy related to farmers, he said.

Modi said that in terms of MSP (laabhkaari mulya) of sugar cane, Uttar Pradesh is one of the major states (agrani) and it is also ahead in payments (to farmers) .

Today, as all of Uttar Pradesh moves forward together, so does the country. Therefore, the dual-engine government is focused on the development of the UP.

With the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishvaas and sabka prayieraas, we are making honest efforts for development, he said.

He also invoked freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq-ullah-Khan and Thakur Roshan Singh, from Shahjahanpur, during his speech.

