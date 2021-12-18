Turkish business group calls for end to Erdogan’s low interest rate policy





Turkey’s largest business group on Saturday urged President Tayyip Erdogan’s government to abandon a monetary policy based on low rates that caused a pound crash, and called for a return to “the rules of economics. “. The lira hit a record low above 17 against the US dollar on Friday on fears of an inflationary spiral sparked by Erdogan’s new policy on soaring prices. At its lowest, the currency had lost some 55% of its value this year, 37% of which was in the past 30 days. The TUSIAD group of companies said they had warned the government of the negative impacts of the low interest rate policy and that the economic hardship was hurting businesses and citizens. “Due to the instability we have experienced in recent times, it has become clear that the objectives of this economic program which is being attempted will not be achieved,” he said in a statement. He said that “an environment of mistrust and instability has been created” and that the business model risks causing “much bigger” problems in the future. “Even exports, which are expected to benefit the most, have been affected in this environment,” he said. Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank has cut rates by 500 basis points since September. Erdogan said the model will boost exports, jobs and investment, while achieving high growth. Economists called his experience “reckless.” Later on Saturday, the Turkish banking association said Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati briefed the association, banking supervisory body BDDK and directors of state banks about the new business model during talks to discuss ‘”healthy and consistent growth”. Devlet Bahceli, an ally of Erdogan and leader of the nationalist MHP party, rejected TUSIAD’s “problematic” statement and said the new economic policy would succeed despite a “siege” on the economy. But Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), reiterated a call for an immediate election and Meral Aksener, chair of the opposition Iyi party, said on Friday that Erdogan should step down. “You are not afraid of God, we understand, but at least you are ashamed in front of people,” she wrote on Twitter. Several polls have shown support for Erdogan and his ruling AK party at its lowest for several years. Elections are scheduled for mid-2023 at the latest. Erdogan announced a 50% increase in the minimum wage that is expected to significantly increase headline consumer price inflation by 3.5 to 10 percentage points. Economists expect inflation to exceed 30% next year. Baker worker Zeki Erdogan said the planned increase in the minimum wage was insufficient. “It is really difficult to make a living and pay the rent, gas, electricity and water bills with 4,250 lire a month,” he added. “The future is not bright.” (Written by Tuvan Gumrukcu, edited by Clelia Oziel and Timothy Heritage) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

