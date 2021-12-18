‘Be the light’: Biden tells SC State graduates they can change a tumultuous world | Local news





ORANGEBURG Citing the rise of autocracies overseas and the draconian crackdown on voting rights at home, President Joe Biden told SC State University graduates on Friday that they must meet the present moment and be the light that will illuminate a better future. The class of 2021 has a significant chance of improving global business, Biden said, as China Xi Jinping and the Russians Vladimir Putin consolidate their respective power and a sinister combination of voter suppression and electoral subversion is brewing across the United States You face this inflection point today, and I am confident you will meet the moment, said the president, who spoke from the stage at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. You are ready because you are part of a proud and sacred tradition: an HBCU tradition, over 180 years of excellence. Although his speech and anecdotes were very diverse, ranging from his presidential campaign to the battles against the pandemic, from the need for better internet access to the stuttering that his youngster fought against him, his message was singular: hard times create. opportunities for change. Listen to me, and I’m specific, Biden told the graduates. You are part of the most gifted, most tolerant, most talented and most educated generation in American history. And with that comes one hell of an obligation. The President was invited to speak at SC statesBeginning of Fall by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. The South Carolina Democrat electrified Bidens’ presidential campaign with endorsement in early 2020, and the two see each other as friends and allies. Getting Biden to speak at college didn’t make sense, Clyburn said this week, citing the president’s relationship with the state as well as historically black institutions. Biden credited another Delaware State University HBCU student on Friday for sending him to Washington decades ago. They organized themselves for me, he explained. Biden trip to university marked his first return to South Carolina since winning the White House. While Biden handily won the Democratic primary here, state electoral votes were won by then-President Donald Trump. Biden slammed Friday on Trump, the guy who had this job before, he said for failing to unequivocally condemn racism and fascism, especially following a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. You can conquer hate, but you can’t eliminate it, Biden said. He just slides under a rock. And when you give it oxygen from political leaders, it becomes ugly and nasty as before.

