Roger Stone becomes third Trump insider to plead fifth





Almost two weeks ago, Republican Agent Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s longtime adviser, said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights instead of cooperating with the investigative committee into the attack on the 6th. January. But concretely, he still had to introduce himself and plead the Fifth by sitting down with the investigators.

Today, as NBC News reported, that is exactly what happened.

The House committee investigating the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill on Friday questioned Roger Stone under oath about the attack, but longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump said he did not tell them. had given no response.

Stone told reporters he was concerned Democrats “were fabricating accusations of perjury based on harmless, material, or irrelevant comments.” He also claimed not to have been involved in the violent pro-Trump riots.

Going back to our previous coverage, there is a certain symmetry in the circumstances. In December 2018, after two members of Trump’s inner circle had already pleaded the Fifth, Republican Agent Stone told congressional investigators he, too, was claiming Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as the lawmakers were investigating the Russian scandal.

In December 2021, after two Republican lawyers close to former President Jeffrey Clark and John Eastman pleaded the fifth in the investigation into the Jan.6 bombing, Stone did the same again.

The move means that there are now three people in the former president’s entourage who have said they will refuse to answer questions about the January 6 attack for fear that their answers will be used against them in the framework of possible criminal proceedings.

As for politics, as recently as 2016, it was Trump himself who mocked those who asserted their Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate themselves. “The crowd takes the Fifth Amendment,” said the then candidate. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Postscript: This controversy is unrelated to the criminal case at the start of last year, when a jury convicted the Republican agent of several crimes, including obstruction, lying to investigators and forgery of witnesses.

Last summer, as regular readers will recall, before Stone began his 40-month prison term, Trump commuted his sentence. It was one of the most brazenly corrupt stages of Trump’s tenure, featuring a then-president rescuing a convicted felon who lied on his behalf as part of a larger cover-up. A Washington Post editorial called Stone’s commutation “one of the most nauseating cases of corrupt government patronage the United States has ever seen.”

Two days before Christmas 2020, Trump went further and pardoned Stone.

