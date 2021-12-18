Politics
Modi comes to UP CM’s defense, says’ UP + Yogi = Upyogi
BJP has already said Adityanath will be its face in upcoming state polls
Shahjahanpur (UP)
Posted on 12/18/21, 5:08 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used a new UPYOGI currency or ‘UP plus Yogi bahut hai howi‘to congratulate the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for “eliminating” the Mafias and for undertaking a lot of development work in the state.
Opposition SP and BSP, however, have questioned this outpouring with Akhilesh Yadav saying that current Uttar Pradesh is not “upyogi” (of great use) but un-upyogi.
Addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone for the 594 km long Ganga Highway in this Uttar Pradesh district, Modi also said the lack of public order led to the exodus of people. from Uttar Pradesh earlier, but over the past four and a half years, bulldozers have razed unauthorized Mafia properties, causing pain to those who patronized them.
“UP plus Yogi bahut hai howi“(Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi are of great use), he says expanding on UPYOGI”
UP + YOGI = UPYOGI pic.twitter.com/1ATP6AJpMJ
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2021
Taking a hit at Modi’s new punchline, Akhilesh mentioned the rape and murder in Hathra of a Dalit girl and the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri to qualify the current regime as “unupyogi” (unnecessary) for the State.
In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh said: “The daughter of Hathras, the farmers of Lakhimpur, the trader of Gorakhpur, the unsafe women, the unemployed youth, the Dalits and the backward class (people ) say … for UP, the current government is not useful, it is useless “.
“The people at UP say that if someone is”up-yogi“(assistant-yogi), so who is the” mukhya yogi (main yogi) “, he said wryly, adding that” UP says today he does not want BJP “.
Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 18, 2021
Bahujan Samaj party leader Mayawati also challenged the BJP, taking credit for laying the foundations for the Ganga highway.
In a tweet in Hindi, she said the BSP government had planned an 8-lane Ganga highway from Noida to Ballia, which would directly link Delhi to Purvanchal (Uttar Pradesh region).
Mayawati was Chief Minister from 2007 to 2012.
Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 18, 2021
In his speech. Modi said: “You are well aware of the situation here and the law and order situation in western Uttar Pradesh before the arrival of the government of Yogi Adityanath. pistols) came to the streets to make people’s lives hell, “adding that” katta cultivation “has now come to an end under the Adityanath government.
The BJP has already said Adityanath will be its face in upcoming polls in the country’s political heart.
Welcoming the state government’s action against the mafias, he said: “Aaj jab mafia by bulldozer chalta hai … bulldozer to gair kanooni imaraat by chalta hai … by dard usko ‘palne-posne’ wale ko hota hai“(Today, when bulldozers raze unauthorized mafia properties, pain is felt by those who condescend them).”
Stepping up his attack on the opposition ahead of the crucial assembly elections, Modi said: “Some political parties have issues with the country’s legacy and development. They have issues with inheritance because they are more concerned with their voice bank.
“They have development problems, because the dependence of the poor and ordinary people on them is decreasing day by day.”
“These people have problems with cleaning up the Ganges river. They are people who wonder about the action of the army on the terrorists.
“These are the people who bring the Indian-made coronavirus vaccine under the scanner. They have a problem with the great dhaam of Baba Vishvanath in Kashi, and these people have a problem with the great temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, ”Modi said, hitting his rivals.
Considering the virtues of the twin-engine government, Modi said that unlike five years ago, when electricity could only be found in a few select areas, they not only provided 80 lakh of free electrical connections, but every district receives more electricity than before.
He said that more than 30 lakh of poor people have obtained pucca houses in Uttar Pradesh and that this campaign will continue to cover all other authorized beneficiaries.
Tackling rivals, Modi said earlier projects were started on paper to fill his trunk, while today work is being done on such projects (by us), so people across the ‘Uttar Pradesh can save their money.
Built at a cost of 36,230 crore rupees, the six-lane Ganga highway will pass through 12 districts.
Modi said the aim is to empower those who are lagging behind in society or who are behind, and ensure that the development benefits reach them.
“This sentiment is also visible in our agricultural policy and policy related to farmers,” he said.
Modi said that in terms of MSP (laabhkaari mulya) of sugar cane, Uttar Pradesh is one of the major states (“agrani”) and that it is also ahead in terms of payments (to farmers).
He paid homage to Mother Ganga who he said gives all the happiness and takes away all the pain.
Likewise, the Ganga highway will open the new doors to the development of Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that it will give speed (“gati”) to development and also give power (“shakti” ) in Uttar Pradesh.
Modi invoked Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and Thakur Roshan Singh from Shahjahanpur in his speech.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/modi-comes-to-up-cms-defence-says-up-yogi-upyogi/cid/1843844
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
