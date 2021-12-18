UP + Yogi bahut hain upyogi, declares the Prime Minister welcoming the demolition of the property of suspected criminals





Adityanath worked to bring the past situation of the lawless under control, according to Modi



Approving the demolition of the property of suspected criminals by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, as part of his management of public order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed a new wording UPYOGI UP plus Yogi. Upyogi means helpful in Hindi and by rolling out the pun the Prime Minister has once again backed Mr Adityanath as the state draws closer to the 2022 assembly elections. Yogi “un-upyogi” for Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav Speaking at the Ganga highway foundation laying ceremony in Shahjahanpur, Mr. Modi referring to the demolition of the property of suspected criminals and the Mafia under the BJP government in UP: When the bull dozer passes over the mafiathe bull dozer walks over the illegal building but the person feeding it feels the pain. This is why the people of UP say, UP plus Yogi, bahut hain upyogi. (UP plus Yogi is very helpful). Targeting the previous government, Modi said previous criminals with kattas (domestically made pistols) would come out after the sun went down; women were not safe, land grabbing and riots were rife and people were forced to leave their villages. Mr Adityanath has worked hard to get the situation under control, the prime minister said. Mr. Modi also accused the opposition parties of having problems with both the virasat (heritage) and the vikas (development) of the country. Virasat, because they were more worried about their vote bank, said the prime minister in a veiled reference to the accusation of Muslim appeasement that the BJP often brings against other parties, and vikas because the dependence of poor and ordinary citizens with respect to these political parties was declining rapidly. . The prime minister also said that these parties have an issue with the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the cleansing of the Ganges and that they also question the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine as well as the action of the army against terrorism. Unlike previous governments, when only certain areas of the state had adequate electricity, under the BJP government, each district received more electricity than before, he said. There is no bhed-bhav in UP Everyone gets their due, the prime minister said. The six-lane Ganga highway, 594 km long, will be constructed at a cost of over 36,200 crore. Starting near the village of Bijauli in Meerut, it will extend to the village of Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj. It would pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. When completed, it will become Uttar Pradesh’s longest highway, connecting the western and eastern parts of the state, the government said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/poor-law-order-caused-exodus-of-people-from-up-earlier-now-mafia-properties-being-razed-pm-modi/article37984754.ece

