Jan. 6 committee investigates Rick Perry for ‘big lies’ strategy text message – Mother Jones

In June 2015, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry gave the kind of speech presidential candidates usually struggle to turn back. Speaking to something called Opportunity and Freedom PAC, he tore his rival Donald Trump apart like a cancer of conservatism that needs to be clearly diagnosed, excised and thrown out. He was a sower of discord, said Perry, who stirs turmoil, thrives on division, scapegoats certain elements of society and offers platitudes and empty promises. Trump was a barking carnival act, and Trumpism, as he defined it, was a toxic mixture of demagoguery, pettiness and nonsense that will drive the Republican Party to perdition if prosecuted.

Perry hasn’t always been on the mark in his life. At Texas A&M, he has already obtained a D in meat. (It’s actually a tough class. It doesn’t matter.) But he was right about Trump!

And then, soon after, he endorsed his old rival; took a job in his administration as an energy secretary; and spent several years traveling the Ukraine doing the president’s dirty work and trying to enrich his friends. One man’s carnival is another’s Cirque du Soleil. Perry resigned in 2019, but his efforts on Trump’s behalf obviously continued. CNN reported on Friday that after the November election Perry presented a sweeping plan to help his boss reverse Joe Biden’s victory:

Members of the Special House Committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol believe former Texas Governor and Trump’s Energy Secretary Rick Perry was the author of a SMS sent to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows the day after the 2020 election pushing an “AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY (sic)” for three state legislatures to ignore the will of their constituents and hand over the voters from their states to Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the House committee’s investigation told CNN.

This, of course, is the strategy the White House ultimately pursued until January 6. Perry denied sending the message. CNN reports that this is from the cell phone number registered for its Department of Energy email address. Maybe he also got a D in OpSec.

