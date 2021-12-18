Donald Trump’s Anti-Semitic Speech: American Jews “No Longer Love Israel”





Former President Donald Trump made several anti-Semitic remarks in an interview earlier this year with clips released on Friday (Photo: Getty)

Former President Donald Trump cited many anti-Semitic tropes, including that American Jews no longer like Israel, in a recent bizarre interview.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid earlier this year, with passages aired on the Unholy: Two Jews on the News podcast on Friday.

The ex-president said: There are people in this country who are Jewish, no longer love Israel. I will tell you that evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country.

He went on to say that Israel had absolute power over Congress, but today I think it’s the exact opposite and I think (ex-President Barack) Obama and (President Joe) Biden did.

And yet, in the election, they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people, Trump continued. Which tells you that the Jewish people and I have said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel.

Trump concluded by referring to an influential newspaper.

I mean you watch the New York Times, the New York Times hate Israel, hate them, Trump said. And they are the Jews who run the New York Times. I mean, the Sulzberger family

These are the latest controversial comments Trump made about American Jews despite his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump converting to Orthodox Judaism to marry Jared Kushner.

While still president in 2019, Trump said Jews who vote Democrats are very disloyal to Israel.

Outweighs further remarks as Republican members of Congress continue to criticize Democrats for scrutinizing Israel’s policies toward Palestinians and increasingly supporting Palestinians’ rights.

In the interview with Ravid, Trump also said he had not spoken to former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since congratulating Biden on winning the 2020 presidential election.

