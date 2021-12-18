PM Modi meets PE and VC investors to discuss ways to boost inbound investment





Prime Minister Narendra modi met with leading private equity and venture capital (VC) investors on Friday to understand how India could showcase its startup ecosystem on the global stage, as well as boost inbound investment, just months ahead of next year’s budget meeting. PM Modi quoted key reforms to highlight the government’s proactive measures to improve the ease of doing business in the country. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> These include initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti to create a seamless multimodal transport network, and the role of government in helping more startups get established, he said. Investors who attended the meeting included Rajan anandan, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital, Prashanth Prakash from Accel Partners, Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Capital, Renuka ramnath, founder of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Munish verma, Managing Partner of Softbank, Amit Dalmia, Senior Managing Director of Blackstone, and Siddarth Pai of 3one4 Capital. The Prime Minister asked suggestions participants further improvement business operations in India, and committed to solve the challenges that have been highlighted by the business world. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Sandeep Rise, managing director, head of India and Asia-Pacific, General Atlantic said the company plans to increase its investment in India over the next decade. < class=""> < class=""> Narendra Modi (Source: Twitter) “I wouldn’t be surprised if over the next 10 years we would invest between $ 10 billion and $ 15 billion in India because it is one of the most critical destinations for us in the world,” he reportedly said. . Representatives of the venture capital and private equity industry also explained how India has immense entrepreneurial potential, and made suggestions on how this could be achieved globally. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> The investor community rented initiatives undertaken by PM Modi, and agreed that India is a critical investment hub for the world. Siddarth Pai, founding partner of 3one4 Capital, described Modi the “Prime Minister in start-up”, while Accel’s Prashanth Prakash said that there are many exciting opportunities in the field of agritech. Shantanu Nalavadi of resurgent India, Manish kejriwal of the capital Kedaara, Ankur Gupta from Brookfield, Mukul Arora from Elevation Capital, and Sehraj Singh from Prosus were also present at the meeting. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Edited by Teja Lele Desai

