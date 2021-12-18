Poaching of PRC allies helps Taiwan

The Strait Forum, the largest apolitical platform between Taiwan and China, was held last Sunday in China’s Fujian Province.

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang () hosted the event, in which Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu () gave a pre-recorded video speech.

A few days before the forum, last Thursday, Nicaragua announced that it had severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Although many Taiwanese are unfamiliar with the Central American country, let alone have visited it, the split has led many to feel even more disgusted by the continued diplomatic pressure from China.

China was certainly the main initiator of the rupture.

Beijing sought revenge not only on Lithuania for allowing Taipei to establish a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, but also on Slovakia for sending a large delegation headed by the Slovakian second secretary of state. Ministry of Economy Karol Galek in Taiwan earlier this month.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s pro-Taiwan comments last week and the announcement of a US-led diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics fueled the fire.

More importantly, Nicaragua severed diplomatic ties as Washington hosted the two-day Democracy Summit, to which Taiwan was invited, but not China.

Why is Nicaragua so important to China that it established diplomatic relations with Managua on the same day as the split with Taiwan? Why did Beijing do it three days before the Strait Forum?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (), who previously headed the Taiwan Bureau of Chinese Affairs (TAO), had to be aware that establishing ties with Nicaragua would anger Taiwan.

Would this move pose a dilemma for Taiwanese who intended to participate in the forum, as they would even more likely be vilified by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government as being pro-China and anti-Taiwan?

With the participation of its president, shouldn’t the KMT have used the forum to protest against the Taiwan-Nicaragua split?

Did the initiative of Chinese foreign ministers in Nicaragua cause problems for TAO, the forum organizer?

Wang Yi may have done it on purpose to humiliate TAO Minister Liu Jieyi (), who is a former Chinese Ambassador to the UN.

KMT Vice-President Andrew Hsia () also participated in the forum. Although he held the post of Minister of the Continental Affairs Council in the administration of former President Ma Ying-jeous (), Hsia also did not protest the Taiwan-Nicaragua split and allowed delegates Chinese to virtually trample on it.

How could he endure this?

The KMT campaigned for positive votes on yesterday’s four referendum questions, particularly on the initially popular item calling for a ban on imports of pork containing ractopamine residues.

Forced to sever ties with Nicaragua, Taiwanese might think the nation needs to rely more on the United States, and some might have reconsidered their stance on the issue and voted against a ban.

Many commentators expected the DPP, which called for four votes against, to continue to profit from pro-US and anti-Chinese sentiment, and opposition to the referendum increased in the days leading up to the vote.

No wonder people called China a dirty KMT teammate. Chinese President Xi Jinping () has inadvertently acted as President Tsai Ing-wens () ‘s little aide in recent years.

If Xi had not declared that the so-called 1992 consensus in his opinion equals one country, two systems, and suppressed democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, would Tsai have been re-elected by a landslide last year?

China’s decision on Nicaragua resembles actions Xi took before last year’s election.

Since Tsai took office in 2016, Taiwan had lost seven diplomatic allies before Nicaragua cut ties, but its support ratings have increased rather than decreased.

This shows that the Taiwanese have gone numb after facing one diplomatic split after another, expressing greater support for Tsai’s tough stance on Beijing trying to impose its brutal hegemonic designs.

Although China’s decision on Nicaragua was successful, it made the international community more supportive of Taiwan.

China’s violent knee-jerk reaction is another point in the case of Beijing’s wolf-warrior diplomacy.

As Tsais’s ratings keep increasing, Taiwan’s international visibility is also increasing significantly. While Xis’ decision tried to thwart her momentum, it didn’t have the desired effect, just as it didn’t in seven previous cases.

Why did China try the same thing an eighth time? It seems that there is something wrong with the Chinese Communist system.

Fan Shih-ping is a professor in the Department of East Asian Studies at National Taiwan Normal University.

Translated by Eddy Chang