Nearly One in Five Republican Still Says Trump ‘Likely’ to Be Reinstated by Year’s End





Nearly one in five Republican still thinks it is “likely” that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated by the end of the year, even with only a few weeks left in 2021.

An Economist / YouGov poll conducted December 12-14 found that 9% of Republicans think it is “very likely” that he will be reinstated, while a further 9% believe it is “somewhat likely”.

According to the poll, 15% of Republicans polled said they were unsure whether he would be reinstated. Forty-nine percent said it was not at all likely, while 17 percent said it was “not very likely.”

The poll interviewed 1,500 American adults, including 1,267 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9%, or 3% for registered voters.

As the year draws to a close, the number of Republicans who believe Trump will be reinstated has declined.

When pollsters asked about the potential for his reinstatement in November, more than a quarter of Republicans said it was likely. Thirteen percent said he was “very likely” while 15% said “somewhat likely” that he would be reinstated.

The number of Democrats who believe Trump could be reinstated rose from November. Ten percent said “very” or “somewhat likely” in December, up from eight percent a month earlier.

Some Trump supporters have argued throughout this year that Trump will eventually return to the presidency. They set several dates they believed he would return to power, including March 4 and August 13, but each passed without the former president being reinstated.

In November, a group of QAnon believers gathered in Dallas, with some speculating that John F. Kennedy Jr. would appear there and announce Trump as president. But these events never materialized.

Trump himself, in remarks to conservative media outlet Real America’s Voice, said in September that he could be reinstated due to “massive electoral fraud,” repeating another unproven claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by widespread electoral fraud.

Host Gina Loudon asked the former president when the country will “get President Trump back” at a rally in Georgia.

Nearly one in five Republican still believes former President Donald Trump will be reinstated in the final weeks of 2021, according to a new poll. SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

“Well, we’ll see. There was a huge electoral fraud. And it’s revealed daily and we’ll see what happens,” he replied.

Trump’s allies in Congress, however, rebuffed the theory. Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said in July: “I would hate anyone who hopes that President Trump will be back in the White House in August because that is not true.”

Even though authorities discovered widespread electoral fraud – which they did not – there is no mechanism for Trump to be reinstated.

Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan and a former US lawyer in Detroit, told Newsweek in November: “Even though a new revelation somehow proved that Trump lost the 2020 election due to fraud, the result would not be to reinstate Trump. “

