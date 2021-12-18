UP + Yogi, bahut howi: PM Modi praises Adityanath in poll-linked state | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Yogi Adityanath and listed the achievements of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, where parliamentary elections are scheduled for next year. “UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi (Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi have great utility),” he said in a speech after laying the foundation stone for the 594 km long Ganga highway in Shahjahanpur district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seeking to retain power within the UP for the second time, has already declared Adityanath as its face in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the politically crucial state. Also look | PM Modi praises UP CM Yogi, Akhilesh retaliates with “unnecessary” jibe Prime Minister Modi said the poor law and order situation in the state forced people to leave Uttar Pradesh and also spoke about unauthorized mafia properties and how the Adtiyanath government made changes for the benefit of the state. “Aaj jab mafia by bulldozer chalta hai … (Today, when bulldozers raze unauthorized mafia properties, pain is felt by those who condescend them), he said, praising the state government’s action against the mafia. Read also | UP will soon become the most modern state with next-gen infra, says PM Modi “You are well aware of the situation here and the law and order situation in western Uttar Pradesh before the arrival of Yogi Adityanath’s government. take to the streets to make people’s lives hell, “Prime Minister Modi said, adding that” katta cultivation “was now over under the Adityanath government. PM Modi also highlighted the benefits of a dual-engine government. “If you remember the state of the state five years ago, with the exception of a few areas of the state, electricity was not available in other towns and villages. dual motor not only provided 80 lakh of free power connections, but each district is getting more electricity than before, he added. Read also | PM Modi lists 5 great deals on new highways and airports for UP residents He said that more than 30 lakh of poor people have obtained pucca houses in Uttar Pradesh and that this campaign will continue to cover all other authorized beneficiaries. The prime minister also said that the government’s priority is to empower those who are lagging behind in society or who are behind, and to ensure that the benefits of development reach them. “This sentiment is also visible in our agricultural policy and policy related to farmers,” he said. Read also | Ganga Expressway: From Meerut to Prayagraj, these UP towns will benefit Modi said Uttar Pradesh is one of the top states in terms of granting minimum support prices (MSP) for sugar cane and is also ahead when it comes to payments to farmers. “Today, when all of Uttar Pradesh moves forward together, so does the country. Therefore, the twin-engine government is focused on the development of the UP. With ‘s mantraabka saath ‘,’ sabka vikaas’, ‘sabka vishvaas’ and’ sabka prieraas’, we are making honest efforts for development, ”he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/upyogi-bahut-upyogi-pm-modi-praises-adityanath-in-poll-bound-state-101639828495953.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos