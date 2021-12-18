Politics
New Allegra Stratton tapes on Boris Johnson could be in circulation
New Allegra Tape Headache for Boris: No10 braces for further embarrassment amid fears ex-spokesperson Allegra Stratton was asked about the Prime Minister’s private life in ANOTHER clip from the Partygate tape which could be screened in a few days
- Allegra Stratton’s now infamous mock press conference was filmed in December last year
- It forced the Prime Minister to issue a humiliating apology in the House of Commons, led to Ms Stratton’s tearful resignation and contributed to the loss of the Conservative majority of 23,000 in Thursday’s by-elections in North Shropshire .
- Former and current Staff No.10 fear other damning tapes, including material embarrassing the PM, may also be in circulation
- The source told MoS that the recorded sessions included fictitious questions directed at Ms Stratton referring to Mr Johnson’s “mistresses” and “children in love”.
Officials at 10 Downing Street are said to be in a “state of panic” following other recordings by former Boris Johnson spokesman Allegra Stratton which include her responses to questions about the Prime Minister’s personal life.
Officials at 10 Downing Street are said to be in a “state of panic” following other recordings by former Boris Johnson spokesman Allegra Stratton which include her responses to questions about the Prime Minister’s personal life. Above, Allegra Stratton in the mock press conference that led to her resignation. The former spokesperson is “grounded”
Ms Stratton’s now infamous mock press conference forced Mr Johnson to issue a humiliating apology in the House of Commons, led to Ms Stratton’s tearful resignation and contributed to the loss of the majority of the 23,000 Tories in Thursday’s by-election in north Shropshire.
But the former and current Staff No.10 are concerned that other damning recordings, including material embarrassing the PM, may also be in circulation.
A source told the Mail on Sunday that the recorded sessions included fictitious questions directed at Ms Stratton referring to Mr Johnson’s “mistresses” and “children in love”.
The source said: “Allegra is of course well aware that she has been asked more than the one question we have all seen.
“She feels very anxious and has totally collapsed, she hardly speaks to anyone.
“She and her former colleagues on Downing Street convinced themselves they knew the source of the leak.
“They believe a confidentiality agreement has been violated.
“They live in fear every day that the rest of the questions they are asked will come out because they know they have been filmed.
“Any other violation would be in the public interest, so they feel they can’t stop it. They just wait like sitting ducks. To say they are on hot coals is an understatement.
Above, Ms Stratton announces her resignation in early December. The former and current number 10 staff are concerned that other damning tapes, including material embarrassing to the Prime Minister, may also be in circulation. A source told the Mail on Sunday that the recorded sessions included fictitious questions directed at Ms Stratton referring to Mr Johnson’s “mistresses” and “children in love”.
The source added: “The worst could be yet to come. Other fictional scenarios included fictional questions about Boris’ mistresses and his loving children.
“No 10 will have to prepare. They are absolutely ******* themselves on what is going on and so is Allegra.
“She knows what was asked and how she responded.
“It was not a failure on the part of the teams involved in the process, they would not have done their job well if they had not determined what were the most difficult questions and had not prepared for them. .
The December 22 rehearsal was distributed to nine people working at Downing St who were tasked with reviewing Ms Stratton’s performance in front of the cameras. The images were obtained by ITV and broadcast on ITN News. Mr Johnson said he was “furious to see this clip” and called on Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (above) “to get all the facts and report back as soon as possible”. Mr Case withdrew after it emerged that an event took place in his own office last December
“But it shows how ridiculous and doomed a plan it was from the start.”
At the time of the 2020 video, Ms Stratton was preparing to become a White House spokesperson to lead daily press briefings on behalf of the Prime Minister.
It was a job she seemed suited for, but it never came to fruition as the televised briefings were removed. Instead, Ms. Stratton became the government spokesperson for COP26.
Ms Stratton was caught on camera joking that she had ‘come home’ when a special adviser from Downing Street asked her if it was possible that a Christmas party had taken place.
The December 22 rehearsal was broadcast the next day to nine people working in Downing Street who were tasked with reviewing Ms Stratton’s performance on cameras. The images were obtained by ITV and broadcast on ITN News.
Mr Johnson said he was “furious to see this clip” and called on Cabinet Secretary Simon Case “to get all the facts and report back as soon as possible”.
Mr Case had to step down after it emerged that an event had taken place in his own office last December.
Another source added: “It didn’t take very long for Lot # 10 to establish a very alarming fact that there are more tapes just waiting to be released.”
