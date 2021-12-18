Receiving emails from friend Donald Trump reminds him of those who are so easily duped – The South Dakota Standard





In the span of a day (and a night), I received about ten emails (similar to the tone of the above campaign poster posted on bloombergquint.com) from my friend Donald Trump asking me to save America. In each, he wants me to donate to his cause.

I don’t know where her fundraising device got my name from or how the money will be used. I also don’t know why his lawyers call me friend. Trump is not my friend and given the threat he poses to our democracy, for me saving America means saving ourselves from an autocratic and narcissistic tyrant like Donald Trump.

I kept the emails because I want you to know what treasures are available to you, for a price. The first offer I received was for a Christmas stocking with a photo of Donald’s face and the words True American Patriot. It was not clear if I was the Patriot or Donald.

This question was clarified as I have received other emails where I have often addressed myself as a true American Patriot, so I guess I am included. This Christmas stocking was offered to me at a reduced price of $ 40. Apparently it had been $ 50.

The second solicitation was a chance to dine at Mar-a-Lago with Donald and a gathering of VIPs. He didn’t say who the VIPs would be, but my travel, hospitality, and meal would be paid for by my host. He said to me, I can’t think of anyone I’d rather share this dinner with than you.

Seriously, Donald? Can I suggest a candidate for Miss America? Yet for that $ 25 lottery ticket, why not risk it, just to see how the better half lives.

There were two opportunities to buy doormats for $ 62. One for Brandon, who is apparently running for the second time in Congress in Missouri. The doormat reads, Lets Go Brandon Trump 2024. (Notice, it wasn’t just about supporting Brandon.)

The second doormat offer reads: Don’t Blame This Family We Voted Trump For. There was a flashing limited supply sign on my screen so I had to hurry. I thought about buying this one, just as a joke. There is a friend I wanted to share it with in the middle of the night, just imagining his face when he saw it on their doorstep in the morning.

An email didn’t put a price on signing Donalds’ official Christmas card. Just sign it with my credentials and he would be so happy to see my name. I was also encouraged to write him a note.

They were looking for a million signatures and of course he would spend a few days (or weeks?) Reading all the notes his friends sent him. (Of course Donald! I heard you gave up reading your daily intelligence reports when you were President. Those notes from your friends are going to be a lot more boring!)

Of course, a donation was encouraged with the signing.

On two occasions, I have been invited to receive a MAGA hat, personally signed by our former president. Possible contributions were up to $ 500, but in reality any amount would do. This one made me wonder aloud if the hats were made in China, or the doormats, or the Christmas stockings?

One solicitation was about whether I wanted Trump to be in the White House. There was one of those yes / no polls that are structured to get one correct answer. This email was a complement to one where, as an American advocate, I was asked to ask President Biden to resign. According to this email, Biden has made us an international disgrace with his withdrawal from Afghanistan and Putin is laughing at us.

For $ 42 I can buy an official Trump 2022 calendar. I’m told I can only keep your Trump 2022 calendar for a short time before giving it to the next patriot online. Get yours now before it’s too late. They don’t tell me if every month has a photo of Donald or not. Maybe Donald is there every month except December and April, when we celebrate Jesus instead.

Theres more emails today, they just keep coming; but perhaps it is enough to enlighten you on the possibilities available to you.

I would like to be a friend of Donald Trump. But my mother warned me against becoming friends with a liar and a cheater, until there was some semblance of repentance. As the lie of a stolen election continues (along with all the others), and these solicitations for personal glory and power continue to deceive the gullible, my patience is running out.

As for saving America and making America even better, let me make a few statements. We have a great nation when our policymakers work together for the common good, regardless of political party; rather than demonizing the other.

We have a great nation when we have a peaceful transfer of power; rather than supporting the insurgency and other attempts to overthrow legitimate authority. We have a great nation when we work to ensure the right of every citizen to vote according to his conscience without distinction of race, religion, age, sex, disability, etc., rather than creating electoral mistrust, manipulate electoral districts and threaten election officials. We have a great nation when we respect the separation of powers in the Constitution rather than wrapping up the Supreme Court.

We have a great nation when our leaders serve the people rather than manipulate them.

Carl Kline of Brookings is a member of the United Church of Christ clergy and an adjunct faculty member at the Mt. Marty College campus in Watertown. He is a founder and planning committee member of the Brookings Interfaith Council, co-founder of Nonviolent Alternatives, a small non-profit organization that for 15 years provided cross-cultural experiences to the Lakota / Dakota in the plains of the North and provoked conflicts. peer resolution and mediation programs in area schools. He was one of the first participants in the development of Peace Brigades International. Kline can be contacted at [email protected] This column originally appeared in the Brookings Register.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sdstandardnow.com/home/with-friends-like-this-getting-emails-from-his-donald-trump-makes-him-think-of-those-who-are-so-easily-fooled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos