Erdogan pledged 15 million COVID bites for Africa

ISTANBUL: Turkey will send 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday at a major summit of continental leaders, saying low vaccination rates are a stain on humanity. During Erdogan’s tenure as Prime Minister and then President since 2003, Ankara invested heavily in developing trade and diplomatic relations with the world’s poorest continent. Addressing dozens of leaders and ministers at the event, Erdogan said Turkey will send 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, where infection rates are rising rapidly and vaccination rates are weak. “We are aware of the global injustice associated with the COVID-19 vaccine and the unfair treatment of Africa,” Erdogan said. “The fact that only 6% of the African population has been vaccinated is a shame for humanity. “ Turkey is developing its own vaccine, known as Turkovac, which is in the process of obtaining a permit for emergency use. Erdogan said after any clearance it would be shared with Africa. According to him, it was not immediately clear whether Turkey would send some doses of vaccines currently in use, including those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. “We plan to share 15 million doses of the vaccine over the coming period to the best of our ability to help solve this problem,” he said. According to official AFP figures, the number of new infections in Africa increased by 57% last week. South Africa is one of the first countries in the world to be affected by the new Omicron variant, which is said to be more contagious than previous strains of coronavirus. Erdogan said Turkey is keen to strengthen ties with Africa in a wide range of areas, including health, defense, energy, agriculture and technology. “The real potential between us goes way beyond the goals we set for ourselves,” he said. In the final declaration, Turkey and African countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in a number of areas, including health, “through future investments in the health sector”. “With the declaration we adopted at this summit and the joint action plan, we have agreed on a roadmap to deepen our relationship,” Erdogan told reporters at the closing ceremony. Trade between Turkey and Africa has grown from $ 5.4 billion in the past 20 years to $ 25.3 billion last year. Erdogan said that in the first 11 months of 2021, he reached $ 30 billion. Turkey has set itself an even higher trade target for the future: $ 75 billion. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu said the third Turkey-Africa summit – the largest to date – brought together 16 African heads of state and 102 ministers, including 26 high-ranking diplomats. Erdogan also met privately with African leaders interested in the Turkish defense industry, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. The next Turkey-Africa summit will be held in 2026 in an unspecified African country. – AFP

