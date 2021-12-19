Trump’s appearance at Houston event delayed by stormy weather





Stormy weather delayed former President Donald Trump’s appearance by approximately two hours at an event in Houston with former Fox News commentator Bill O’Reilly.

The event, which is part of the couple’s “History Tour”, was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Toyota Center. Reilly took the stage about half an hour later and explained that time had delayed Trump’s appearance. He spoke at the rally of paid ticket holders for about 15 to 20 minutes and said they would be back shortly. Trump took the stage shortly before 5 p.m.

The upper sections were blocked off and there were still plenty of seats available at the scheduled start time of the event.

Last weekend, the duo made two stops in Florida, where Trump hinted at another presidential bid in 2024 and slammed President Joe Biden, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Media in Florida reported that the tour was hampered by weaker than expected ticket sales. Tickets for the Houston event ranged from $ 100 to over $ 300.

Trump’s last official presidential visit came to Texas just a week after his supporters stormed the United States Capitol on Jan.6 in a bid to overturn the 2020 election results. Democrats have done so. a little counter-scheduling, with US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee scheduling a call with reporters at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“The former president is here in Houston and continues to push a big lie that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris failed to win the election with the highest total votes in US history – United for a presidential election, but rather the former president won, “the Houston Democrat said in a statement ahead of his scheduled appearance. “It is dangerous and it is a poor reflection of America’s commitment to democracy for the rest of the world.”

Heavy rains and strong winds hit the Houston area on Saturday, including thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph have been reported in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

Outside the Toyota Center, hundreds of people lined up, shielding themselves from the rain with umbrellas, raincoats and flags.

Hien Truong, Hong Minh and other women from the Hon-Viet singing group dressed in the color of the South Vietnamese flag and a patriotic scarf in the colors of red, white and blue.

All said they were present at the event to support the former president and a possible race in 2024.

He made America great again and what he promised to do, he did. He’s a good man, Troung said, adding that she was also supportive of his stance on China.

Another Trump supporter, Candice Powell, 39, of Houston, protected her red dress and a gold handbag from the rain with a Trump flag. She came wanting to be her best, she said.

I want to represent it well. I’m sitting up front, she said, adding that she was eager to hear something straight from Trump.

She added that she believed the former president supported women’s rights.

Pulling on a Christmas sweater with Trump wearing boxing gloves, a heavyweight belt and Santa hat, Dustin Krantz, 34, of Cypress, said he was delighted to hear the former president speak.

I can’t wait to hear where he is, what’s going on and come back to all the changes and plans, how the world is now, Krantz said.

People can learn a lot by listening to both sides and not being so narrow-minded and not believing what the media is throwing in their throats, Krantz said.

As to whether he hopes Trump will run in the 2024 election, Krantz said he was not sure.

It’s hard. That’s a long way off, Krantz said, considering Trump’s age, 75. I wouldn’t want my grandparents to run the country.

