Michael Cohen sues Trump for “retaliatory containment” to prevent publication of book





Michael Cohen is suing former President Donald Trump and other administration officials for allegedly issuing a gag order conditional on serving his prison sentence under house arrest as he wrote a revealing memoir about his time with Trump.

Former Trump lawyer and personal advisor seeks $ 20 million in damages and a jury trial for retaliation for false imprisonment to prevent him from publishing his book, in addition to compensation for extreme physical and emotional harm , we read in the lawsuit filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York.

The plaintiff, Michael D. Cohen, suffered reprisals from the defendants for the legal exercise of his First Amendment right to free speech, in connection with his public comments and the upcoming publication of a little book. ahead of the 2020 election, criticizing former United States President Donald J. Trump, we read.

MICHAEL COHEN ENDS JAIL AFTER TWO AND A HALF YEARS

Cohen said that after moving to home confinement for his health during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was working with federal prison authorities to make the situation permanent for the remainder of his sentence in July 2020. Meanwhile, Cohen tweeted about his memories. , who promised dirty details about Trump’s conduct behind closed doors.

An agreement with a federal prosecutor stipulated that Cohen could not have any engagement of any kind with the media, including print, television, film, books or any other form of media / news. Ban on all social media platforms.

When Cohen asked for clarification, he waited half an hour before authorities told him he would be returning to federal prison for failing to agree to the demands of house arrest. He maintains that he never categorically refused to sign the document.

The deal to silence Cohen was totally unusual in terms of house arrest, the lawsuit alleges.

Cohen endured 16 days of solitary confinement after being ordered to return to federal prison in Otisville, New York, on July 9. restrictions on its use of the media.

The former Trump lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress about Trump’s trade relationship with Russia. He was released last month after serving two and a half years.

