UK Brexit Minister resigns Boris Johnson

LONDON (AP) A senior member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet resigned on Saturday evening, adding to the sense of dismay within a government which has faced rebellion from its own lawmakers and voters this week.

Brexit Minister David Frost said in a letter to Johnson that he was resigning immediately after a newspaper said he planned to leave his post next month.

Frost said the process of exiting the EU will be a long-term job. This is why we agreed earlier this month that I would move on in January and pass it on to others to manage our future relations with the EU, ”he said in his speech. resignation.

However, the Mail on Sunday said earlier that he had resigned due to growing disillusionment with Johnson’s policies. The newspaper said Frosts’ decision was triggered by the introduction last week of new pandemic restrictions, including the requirement that people show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter boxes. at night and other crowded places.

And in his resignation letter, Frost said the UK must learn to live with Covid. … You took the courageous decision in July, against strong opposition, to reopen the country. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out to be irreversible, as I hoped, and I think you did too. Hopefully we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of enforcement action we have seen elsewhere.

The news follows a landslide defeat for the Conservative Johnsons Party in a by-election Thursday in North Shropshire, a long-standing stronghold of the party. Earlier this week, 99 Tory lawmakers voted against so-called vaccine passports in the House of Commons, Johnsons biggest rebellion in 2.5 years as prime minister.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labor Party, said Johnson was not up to the task as the omicron variant leads to an increase in coronavirus infections.

A government in utter chaos as the country faces uncertain weeks, Rayner tweeted. We deserve better than this buffoonery.

Even some of Johnson’s own party crowded in.

The PM is running out of time and friends to keep the promises and discipline of a true Tory government, tweeted Tory lawmaker Andrew Bridgen. Lord Frost made it clear, 100 Tory lawmakers made it clear, but most importantly, the people of North Shropshire have made it too.

Frost held talks with the European Union as the Johnsons government sought to renegotiate the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc.

His resignation comes after the UK recently relaxed its stance in talks with the EU on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. Britain’s change of tone came as a surprise to many as it seemed at odds with the hardline stance of the Brexit minister, nicknamed Frosty the No Man.

Johnson’s government is also under fire over reports that officials held Christmas parties last year when pandemic rules banned such gatherings.

In addition to his problems with the so-called partygate scandal, Johnson’s choice to investigate the allegations had to be withdrawn after also being linked with such parties.

Simon Case, the head of the civil service, withdrew from the investigation after website Guido Fawkes reported on Friday that his department had hosted two parties in December 2020.

The scandal erupted when a video surfaced showing a mock press conference in which some Johnsons staff appeared to shed light on a party that violated pandemic rules. Until then, the prime minister had firmly denied that government officials had broken the lockdown rules.

The Times of London newspaper reported on Saturday that one of the events organized by the business department, the Cabinet Office, was listed in digital calendars as a Christmas party! and was organized by a member of the Cases team.

The Cabinet Office said on Friday the event was a virtual quiz in which a small number of people who worked together in the same office took part from their desks.

The Cabinet Secretary had no role in the event but walked through the teams office to his own office, the office said in a statement. No outside guests or other staff were invited or present. It lasted an hour and those present bought drinks and snacks. He also spoke briefly to the office staff before leaving.