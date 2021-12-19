Reviews | Will Trump undermine a red wave?





Mr Trump remains the central figure of the GOP party elites who try to ignore him as he spends many days fighting Republicans rather than Democrats and plotting revenge on the 10 members of the Republican House who voted for his second impeachment, the seven Republican senators who voted to convict him as well as the 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Mr Trump targets his enemies with core challenges, calls for audits and decertification of the 2020 presidential results, and yells at Mitch McConnell for not being tough. His imitators within the party are a source of endless internal strife and controversy, and they undermine the authority of Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy. Mr. Trump wouldn’t want it any other way.

The former president was content to keep a distance in this year’s races for the governor. He won’t be so calm next year, especially if he concludes that a successful midterm is a key milestone for his return to power in 2024. A more visible and vocal Trump has the potential to help Republicans in the process. the red states but condemns them in purple or blue. those. Still, Senate scrutiny depends on the results in the states of Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire that Mr. Trump lost in 2020.

Mr Youngkin has shown that a positive message tailored to middle-class priorities repels Democratic attacks. If Republicans campaign on a unified message that applies conservative principles to inflation, the border, crime, education and health care, perhaps they could avoid being labeled as the party. of extremism, conspiracy and loyalty to Mr. Trump. Their problem is that they don’t have such a message.

Mr McConnell has reportedly told Republicans in the Senate that they will not release an agenda until mid-term. He feared that specific proposals could only be fodder for Democratic attacks. What should worry him more are the rudderless Republican candidates who allow their Democratic opponents to define them negatively and then, if they still win, take office in January 2023 without knowing what to do.

In an ideal world, more Republicans would seriously consider how best to provide individuals and families with the resources to thrive in America today. They would spend less time attacking each other and more time coming up with constructive approaches to inflation and dangerous streets. They would experiment with a ranked-choice primary system that played a role in Mr. Youngkins’ nomination in Virginia and Democrat Eric Adamss’s victory in the New York mayoral race. Interested Republicans would say today that Mr. Trump will not dissuade them from running for president, reminding him that re-appointment is not guaranteed.

But that’s not the world we live in. Republicans seem unwilling or unable to treat the former president as a figure of the past whose behavior has done the party more harm than good. They falsely support themselves in the idea that the midterm elections are thermostatic, the inevitable repudiation, of a climatic nature, of the party in power. They assume they will win next year without doing anything important. And they might be right.

Matthew Continetti is a senior researcher at the American Enterprise Institute and author of The Right: The Hundred Year War for American Conservatism.

