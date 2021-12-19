Did Communist China Create a New Civilization?

The recently held Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is interesting for many reasons, and its documents are now being discussed around the world. This is not surprising, given that the session laid out the development strategy for the world’s greatest power. But I would like to draw attention to the largely unnoticed fact that in these documents China claims to have created a new civilization that surpasses all others.

Briefly stated in the communicated adopted at the end of the plenum, this curious idea reads as follows: Under the leadership of the CCP, the people successfully paved the way for modernization with Chinese characteristics, created a new form of human civilization and expanded the means for developing countries to achieve modernization.

This idea was further developed in the resolution of the CPC Central Committee on the main achievements and historical experience of the Party in the past century which was released a few days later. This bed:

Over the past hundred years, the Party has fought both for the happiness of the Chinese people and the rebirth of the Chinese nation, as well as for the advancement of mankind and the Great Harmony in the world, and its unremitting struggle. has dramatically changed the trends and patterns of global development. Party leaders have successfully paved the way for modernization with Chinese characteristics, created a new form of human civilization, expanded the means by which developing countries can modernize, and provided completely new alternatives for countries and nations seeking to accelerate their development and preserve their independence.

Thus, the CCP regards the creation of a new form of civilization as one of its major contributions, not only to the Chinese people, but also to the world as a whole and especially to developing countries, to which it has given a new , more efficient alternative to accelerate modernization.

What is the significance of China’s civilizational approach? Indeed, this indicates that the Chinese rulers accept the theory of a plurality of civilizations, each developing in different ways and appearing throughout history as a critique of the Eurocentric development models that emerged in the general Enlightenment paradigm.

The term civilization is quite young, having appeared in European languages ​​as recently as the second half of the 18th century. It was used to denote the concept of a cultured and educated society or people that had existed since the days of ancient Greece when temperate mores prevailed, unlike barbarian, savage and uncultivated societies. The ideas of social progress that emerged during the Enlightenment placed civilization on a higher level than barbarism, so that civilization came to be seen as a higher stage of societal development.

In this regard, Marxism was a fairly typical Enlightenment theory, although, perhaps, one of the most developed and convincing and its founders were enlightened Eurocentrists. They believed in the fundamental unity of the world and that all societies go through the same stages of development, albeit at different times in history and, in some cases perhaps, skipping certain stages (such as Karl Marx, for example, believed him at the end of his life with regard to Russia). Thus, they used the term civilized in this traditional sense to denote a more developed society. Thus, in his 1947 work The principles of communism, Friedrich Engels, Marx’s closest associate, wrote that the communist revolution must take place simultaneously in all civilized countries, that is to say at least in England, America, France and Germany. Here, civilized obviously means more developed.

It was in the 19th century that the theory of civilization arose out of a certain set of spiritual and cultural traits characteristic of different peoples and cultural centers which may differ from each other without necessarily representing a particular hierarchy of development, i.e. that is, without being at a higher level. or a lower level of development, but moving in different directions. It emerged in the wake of the rise of Romantic nationalism and conservatism that attempted to prove the value and uniqueness of each great nation’s historical experience. While, traditionally, civilization has opposed barbarism as such, civilizations have now started to oppose each other.

It is no coincidence that the works of one of the founders of this theory, a Russian thinker Nikolai Danilevsky, who was the first to identify ten distinct cultural and historical types or civilizations, are called Russia and Europe and devoted largely to the critique of European civilization as opposed to a certain Slavic type that had yet to appear. For him, a single, unified humanity is an empty abstraction. This theory has been advanced in the work of authors such as Oswald Spengler and Arnold Toynbee, and more recently in a rather simplified form by Samuel Huntington.

China itself also had supporters of the theory of civilizations, which was particularly prevalent in the first half of the 20th century. The works of philosopher and public figure Liang Shuming were particularly famous during this period. After the CCP came to power, such theories were criticized from a Marxist point of view; Mao Zedong personally condemned Liang Shuming, and the philosopher fell out of favor for a long time for not recognizing the theory of Marxism, and in particular the idea of ​​class struggle.

Thus, by adopting the theory of the difference between civilizations, the Chinese authorities effectively take up the tradition of Danilevsky, Spengler, Liang Shuming and Toynbee and reject that of Marx, Friedrich Engels and Vladimir Lenin who believed in a single human civilization and in a right a line of progress whose common goal is to build an ideal and uniform society of world communism.

To be fair, it must be said that the Chinese approach retains certain Marxist traits, or at least of the Enlightenment. The plenum documents suggest that there are not only different forms of civilization, but also a kind of unique human civilization to the development of which the Chinese nation, as an ancient and great nation of the world, made an unwavering contribution by creating a brilliant civilization. with over 5000 years of history. In addition, the term civilization is sometimes used in the original sense of level of development. For example, the resolution gives the Communist Party credit for assimilating all the best achievements of civilization created by mankind. According to the official theory, China’s traditional brilliant civilization was covered in dust due to the invasion of Western powers and feudal rule. The success of the CCP lies in reviving this civilization and continuing its tradition, and creating on its basis a kind of new human civilization, a new form of civilization. From the Chinese perspective, this new form is one of many, if not many civilizations that currently make up the common civilization of mankind.

Nevertheless, the idea of ​​the uniqueness of Chinese civilization is clear. First of all in the tradition of Danilevsky and his disciples, it is described as complex and having many aspects. Chinese leader Xi Jinping himself has spoken about it, noting that July in a word dedicated to the hundredth anniversary of the CCP that a new form of human civilization was created in China as a result of the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the coordinated advancement of material civilization, political civilization, spiritual civilization , social civilization and ecological civilization.

Immediately after the Chinese leader mentioned a new form of human civilization, sociologists in the country began to develop his ideas. One of them Explain,