People are pressuring governments around the world to take action against inflation

BARCELONA Scar Baos and thousands of other truck drivers celebrated on Saturday after a threat to idle their engines prompted the Spanish government to adopt measures to improve working conditions and control soaring fuel prices driven by inflation.

It is the last effort of workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas to intervene as soaring consumer prices tighten households and businesses.

Baos loves hauling freight across Spain like his father did before him, but was prepared to lose much-needed cash on a three-day work stoppage just before Christmas. After days of negotiations, the trucking companies called off the action Monday through Wednesday after Spain’s transport ministry agreed to requirements including checks to help cushion the blow from rising diesel costs.

A d

I spent 1,500 euros ($ 1,694) more in October on the same gallons of diesel as the year before, the 48-year-old said recently while carrying a load of rubber. With this price, it is impossible.

After the breakthrough, Baos is cautiously optimistic that the deal has some positive elements that now need to be put into practice. We will see.

Political pressure has led countries like Poland, Hungary and the United States to take measures such as putting caps on gas prices, pledging money for poor households or liberate oil from strategic reserves. Spain was among places like Turkey see more intense efforts such as protests and work stoppages linked to complaints about inflation, which increased as the global economy rebounded from the pandemic, increasing demand for smaller energy supplies and chains surly supply.

A d

As governments take action, they have few effective resources to provide meaningful and lasting relief, economists say, offering short-term aid that is unlikely to do much to tackle the price spike. It’s up to central banks, some of which have started raise interest rates to reduce inflation.

Spanish inflation is at its highest level in 29 years at 5.5%, and like countries around the world, one of the main drivers is energy costs: gasoline increased by 63%, while electricity for households and businesses increased by 47% in the last year.

This week, dozens of tractor-trailers slowly passed through Madrid on a slow march. Many truckers believe that while they helped keep the country running when Spain entered a shutdown at the height of the pandemic, they are being left behind by Europe’s focus on a greener economy which switched from diesel engines to diesel engines. electric vehicles.

A d

The government concessions on Friday night included regulations to make hard work easier and attract young people: a ban on drivers from loading and unloading trucks and an end to long waits at destinations. Spain has also guaranteed a mandate that all trucking companies increase their tariffs based on diesel costs so that competitors don’t underestimate each other, eroding profits and driving some to the brink of collapse. extinction.

It is not just about fuel prices, but they affect our results and the economic viability of our businesses, ”said Carmelo Gonzlez, vice-president of the Spanish Confederation of Freight Transport, who led the discussions with the government.

This 35% increase in diesel fuel costs is killing us, he said.

Jaume Hugas, professor of logistics, innovation and data science at ESADE business school in Barcelona, ​​said inflation runs a common thread through protests from different sectors of the Spanish economy. Steelworkers’ strikes the past month has turned violent and farmers have rallied against the high prices.

A d

Hugas sees the problem of Spanish truck drivers spill over into other countries like the United States and Britain, where a shortage of drivers meant that the the army had to ensure the gas supply.

This industry has suffered from a long decline and has received virtually nothing “from the authorities, said Hugas. I think with the global collapse of trade that we have seen in Chinese ports and in the United States, the rise in fuel prices was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Other governments are under pressure to act on energy prices.

With inflation at its highest for 39 years, US President Joe Biden has released 50 million barrels of oil United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve to reduce energy costs and announced an agreement to operate the Port of Los Angeles 24/7 to reduce supply backlogs. But economists say stocks are unlikely to make a big difference in soaring prices soon.

A d

Hugas said the only short-term measure that produces relief, albeit limited, is to remove fuel taxes as prices rise to stabilize them a bit.

Hungary instituted a cap on gasoline and diesel costs at the pump as prices hit record highs. It comes as the right-wing ruling party faces elections in the coming months that pose the most serious challenge to its power since being elected in 2010. Some economists have called it a political decision that will bring some relief. to households but could lead to a drop in gas. closed stations.

In Poland, the government blamed the European Union’s anti-coal climate policy for high energy prices, but the head of the International Energy Agency said an increase in demand for fuels fossils play a more important role. Opposition lawmaker Michal Krawczyk recently said that the ruling Law and Justice Party has hung on to coal for too long, and it is your policy, not the EU’s, that got us there.

A d

This year, Christmas will be the most expensive of this century, he said. Opposition leaders are pushing the government to help people in the central European country where consumer prices have risen 7.8% over the past year.

Poland’s lower house of parliament last week passed a measure promising cash grants to poorer families for energy bills. Aid will range from 500 to 1,250 zlotys ($ 122 to $ 305) per household, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

It’s part of an anti-inflation package that also includes tax cuts on electricity, heating fuel and gas for vehicles, officials said.

The anti-inflation shield will not solve all the problems, which is not possible, but it shows that we are doing everything we can to alleviate this inflationary pain, to reduce costs for Polish families, Morawiecki said.

In Brazil, where inflation accelerated to 10.74% its fastest rate in 18 years and some poor people look for protein in leftover meat, his only complaint in the protests against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in recent months.

A d

In response to the price hike, the country’s central bank raised interest rates, also this week by the bank of england and The central bank of Norway.

Turkey, on the other hand, is reduction rate. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists that high interest rates push up consumer prices, contrary to conventional economic thinking. 21% inflation is gone many find it difficult to buy basic items such as food.

A d

Thousands of people joined a rally in Istanbul on Sunday to protest the skyrocketing cost of living and demand a higher minimum wage. On Thursday, the government announced it was raising the monthly minimum by 50% from 2,825 lire ($ 171) to 4,250 lire ($ 258).

When we go to the market, we have to be selective. We buy a quarter of what we used to buy, union representative Ahmet Goktas, 61, said on Sunday.

Hatice Sahin, 50, a city worker and single mother of three, said people couldn’t make ends meet.

Food prices are exorbitant. We just can’t live, she said.

___

Associated Press journalists Monika Scislowska and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland; Emrah Gurel in Istanbul; Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey; David Biller in Rio de Janeiro; and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.