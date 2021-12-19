Human “truth detector” says Jimmy Savile and Donald Trump are the “best liars” he’s seen





A human “truth detector” says Jimmy Savile and Donald Trump are the “best liars” he has seen. Find out why below:

Cliff Lansley is an expert in emotional intelligence and is able to read a person’s entire body to determine whether or not they are telling the truth.

His techniques have proven to be so valuable and reliable that he has been employed by the military and intelligence services to help foil terrorist plots and train operatives in information mining.

But Cliff also offers his expert opinion on Discovery + Faking It, which looks back at interview footage of some of the planet’s most famous and infamous names to spot when they’re lying.

And speaking to LADbible, he says the disgraced former president is one of the most natural.

He tells us: “Donald Trump was a good liar, because yes, he has gestures and leaks that we picked up on the program, but he is, if he has three advisers who each give different information, and one of them says, ‘What you need to do is inject disinfectants into the veins and that will kill Covid,’ he is able to hold on to that is a truth.

Cliff says Donald Trump had a natural ability to lie. Credit: Alamy

“So he could get three truths, and they could be contradictory, but he will take whatever advice suits his story, or his personality and he will relay it -“ I have been informed that the disinfectant could work against Covid ”.

“Maybe some crazy professor gave the report, but as long as Trump has that source then he can speak the truth on camera. Now is he telling the truth? No, because the definition of a lying is a deliberate attempt to mislead without notice.

“So if he is deliberately trying to mislead people about his theory, and he didn’t mention A or C, he just gave theory B, then that’s a lie, that’s misleading.

“So you can lie by not saying anything and he does a lot of that.”

But while Trump appears to have an innate ability to lie, Cliff, who runs the Emotional Intelligence Academy (EIA), which teaches people how to spot lies, says Savile was the most difficult to decipher.

He says: “Jimmy Savile was probably the hardest one because he used a tactic which was what we call ‘hiding in plain sight’. [Mimicking Savile] “Of course all girls’ schools are very scared of me, you know, and they should be.”

Savile, Cliff said, was the most difficult to detect. Credit: Alamy

“So in other words, telling the deceptively exaggerated truth for effect. But it’s like making a call with my girlfriend and my wife walks in and she says, ‘Who are you talking to with these soft and soft tones, “I would say, ‘She’s my girlfriend, I have seven girlfriends, I talk to them all the time when you’re not around.’ That’s kind of what Jimmy Savile would do.

“You ridicule the question and almost say it’s insulting for them to ask you that question.”

He added: “We saw that he was in an interview with Andrew Neil, where he was eating a banana, and he engaged the audience and entertained the audience.

“He’s using that so human engagement and evasion of the public by telling the truth falsely, smart enough.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/truth-detector-says-jimmy-savile-and-donald-trump-are-best-liars-20211218 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos