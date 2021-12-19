



Newsweek examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump’s Oval Office, with more chaos than order, a freewheeling talk show atmosphere rather than White House decorum, and a bunker scene rather than an infamous battle plan. He had given up ruling and reduced his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and applause. The president had barely gone out in public for six weeks, had given up ruling and reduced his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of canned encouragement and applause.

The five-hour event that night featured rotten limbs of membership including retired Army General Michel Flynn and Rudy Giulini’s sidekick and sometimes military lawyer Sidney Powell. They decided to go to the White House on the spur of the moment, arriving around 6.15pm and entering the OVL around 7.30pm.

Former Overstock.com CEO Ptrick Byrne, who pushed his own loss theories, joined the duo, along with Emily Newmn, and unnamed “White House political viewer” Trump who previously worked in the department. of Internal Security and the Agency for Globl Médi.

In his book ‘Betryl’, Jonthn Krl wrote that it was “such a strange, long and uncontrollable meeting that it remains in history the strongest meeting Donld Trump, or any president, has ever had at the White House . “

Flynn was there to outline his plan for mrtil lw, which included mobilizing Ntionl Gurd and reshuffling the election, which he has not seen Trump since leaving government in February 2017.

Trump considered ordering the military to research what it could accomplish. He summoned White House attorney, Pt Cipollone, and the two shouted about the possibility and ownership, according to Crol Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s book “I Alone Cn Fix It”.

Ptrick Byrne would then write, “I’ll stick my fingers down my throat,” pretending to be side by side with Flynn, confronting Cippollone and White House attorneys Eric Herschmnn and Derek Lyons.

They entered another screaming mtch when Byrne asked Herschmnn to leave. “Do you know who the fuck I am, idiot?” Herschmnn, according to Axios, shouted.

“Yeah, you’re Ptrick Cipollone,” Byrne said.

“Wrong! That’s wrong, idiot!” Herschmnn broke off.

Nothing is decided.

The meeting eventually moved to the residence. Swedish metbll drinks and appetizers were quickly delivered by the White House butler.

Sidney Powell, mocking Flynn, described Trump’s strategy of declaring an emergency and issuing a presidential order to seize the voting machines and take control of the ongoing vote count.

She persisted in asserting that Chin, Irn, Venezuel, Mrxists and Communists controlled the voting machines. Rudy Giulini has also been criticized for not being well informed. Rudy, she explained, had been puzzled by the theft, believing it to be the result of foreign interference.

Robert O’Brien was caught by Trump. “Whether it’s national security news about Powell’s situation that foreign governments are hijacking voting machines,” wrote Leonnig and Rucker, one of the attorneys currently on the phone, either Cipollone or Mtt Morgn of the campaign, asked the national security adviser. Nothing.

Trump insisted on taking action, threatening to seize voting machines if necessary. The president then decided to appoint Powell’s special advisor to the Justice Department to look into the elections. He wanted to give her a security guard so that she could see the information.

Everyone got it, and White House Stff chief Mrk Medows discouraged the move over the phone. There was no decision.

Trump then called Rudy Giulini, who was back in Georgetown, and invited him to the White House. Giulini was quick to arrive. He had no desire to take over the machines or promote Powell (which would put him in his shadow). Another epic battle ensued between him and Powell.

Giulini HD is rumored to have personally requested that the Deprtment of Homelnd Security seize the voting machines and examine them to see if they could be used to modify the votes earlier in the week. The ministry responded that it did not have the authority to act, according to the homeland security attorney general who spoke to Newsweek on condition of anonymity.

According to the Axios report, the conversion has now gone from mrtil lw to misspellings in Sidney Powell’s legal briefs.

White House officials went, with some reminders about the mrthon conference. Some of the lekers and storytellers believe that they (“White House officials”) rejected Trump’s continued refusal to accept the Electoral College vote sign that he would drift into dangerous territory, and that they were sent to prevent anything crazy from happening.

“The voices that rose up included mine,” Ptrick Byrne said on Twitter. I can assure you that Trump’s advisers rank him miserably. They try to deceive him to make him lose.

“If @sentemjldr [Mitch McConnell] And Republican senators don’t get tougher, you won’t have a Republican president anymore, ”Trump tweeted. The presidential election was a landslide victory for us. GO AFTER. “Don’t let them take it!” “

“It dies in the Ovl office…” “Lndslide,” wrote author Michel Wolff, “not so much an indication of the strategy or even the process of formulating the plan, but rather of the random comings and goings. people “.

Wolff HD has noticed these two issues before when rep for Albm. “No one from the White House was really in touch with him,” Mo Brooks said when he announced he would challenge Electorl College on June 6. No one was in contact with anyone else. No one in the White House would have been able to become one of the most important Congressional battles in modern history.

After being in the limelight, Trump had no real goals. “In fact, overturning the elections was not even his mini-game,” wrote Michel Wolff. Then it is the joy and energy of choice that results.

At around 12 noon, the sitting was suspended. There was no decision.

