“Adhering to the Right Direction of China-EU Relations”, farewell letter from Ambassador Zhang Ming The European Sting – Critical News & Insights on European Politics, Economy, Foreign Affairs, Business & Technology

This article first appeared on The European Sting and was written by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Head of Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the European Union, His Excellency Mr. Zhang Ming. The opinions expressed in this article are owned by our distinguished writer.
Dear friends,
I took up the post of China’s 14th Ambassador to the European Union in October 2017. Looking back over the past four years, my colleagues and I have made every effort to promote the development of a partnership. comprehensive China-EU strategy. We have had the good days and the bad days. But in the end, I am relieved to see that the China-EU cooperation has progressed. Upon my departure, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to friends and colleagues on the European side for your attention and support for China-EU relations as well as for the work of the Chinese mission and for myself.
As President Xi Jinping has pointed out, China and Europe are two major forces, markets and civilizations. What we support and oppose means a lot to the world. After four years in Brussels, I find myself fully in these words. Despite the recent difficulties in bilateral relations, I remain convinced that the development of China-EU relations is in the interests of both sides, our two peoples and the world. It is a must rather than an option to strengthen China-EU cooperation.
For this we need to build our relationships around four keywords.
The first is perception. We must stick to the right perception of each other, which is the premise of healthy bilateral relations. The world is undergoing profound changes. China-EU relations are also evolving. What remains unchanged is China’s attitude towards Europe. Since the two sides established diplomatic relations in 1975, China has always maintained a very stable and positive European policy. Despite the differences in systems, we sincerely believe that the global strategic partnership remains our only appropriate positioning. We hope that friends on the European side can also support this perception and work with China to bring bilateral relations back to the path of cooperation.
This brings me to my second keyword: cooperation. We must ensure that win-win cooperation remains the mainstream of Sino-European relations. There are already more than 70 mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation between the two sides, which reflect the depth and breadth of bilateral cooperation. During the pandemic, such cooperation once again demonstrated its resilience and vitality. Bilateral trade has grown despite the difficulties and China has become the EU’s largest trading partner. Regarding the post-pandemic era, China and the EU should cooperate to expand their common interests, which is vital for economic recovery, green and digital transition on both sides and the world. To create an environment conducive to such cooperation, we must oppose protectionism, decoupling and jointly defend multilateralism.
Multilateralism, of course, is my third keyword, which is also our consensus and our shared responsibility. One lesson we can learn from the COVID-19 pandemic is that no country can face global challenges alone. For China and Europe, two important players on the world stage, the answer lies in maintaining multilateralism. We must maintain the central role of the United Nations in international affairs and strengthen the multilateral trading system based on the WTO. Going forward, we must work together to roll out vaccines, recover the global economy, and help the global climate cause. By joining hands, our close cooperation will become a victory for multilateralism.
Last but not the least, management. We must manage our differences well through communication. China and the EU are different in their history, culture, social system and stage of development. It is only natural that sometimes we have differences. The key is how to handle them properly. There is of course no magic formula, but communication and mutual respect are surely better than unilateral measures and forced will. I believe that the splendid civilization of China and Europe will endow us with the wisdom to deal with our differences while maintaining our diversity.
It is a difficult time in which we live. It is a period of hope in which we live. How will we meet the challenges? How are we going to realize our hopes? Although I am leaving Brussels, I will always monitor China-EU relations with hope when and where I am. I firmly believe that our relations will be better tomorrow! Now, that brighter tomorrow requires the joint efforts of you and me.
I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2022 and the Year of the Tiger!
