Miss Donald Trump yet? Many do





What if Donald Trump was still President and now this new variant was overseas in the country six months after announcing Mission: Accomplished to the nation?

What happened to the death toll at the bottom of the screens on CNN and MSNBC? When will those dismal chyrons return, now who were allegedly about to be overwhelmed again?

If Donald Trump were president now, the left-wing cable channels would be running an endless loop of that victory lap Biden took on last spring:

Just remember how we emerged from a gloomy winter into a hopeful spring and summer. But really remember how dark this winter was.

If Trump was still in the White House instead of Biden, Democrats would follow this moment with his statement on Thursday, which totally contradicted his previous blah:

It’s here now and its spread and its going to increase. For the unvaccinated, we envision a winter of serious illness and death if you are not vaccinated.

What if Mike Pence was still vice president instead of Kamala Harris, and he told the Los Angeles Times on Friday:

We didn’t see the omicron coming.

Do you think if Pence had said that, instead of Harris, it would be the total media blackout that is the confession of Willie Browns’ girlfriends?

This week, the nation passed the grim milestone of 800,000 deaths from COVID. Last October, during a presidential debate, Biden addressed the American people directly, mentioning the official death toll:

Two hundred and twenty thousand Americans dead, Biden intoned. Whoever is responsible for so many deaths should not remain President of the United States.

Now the number has more than tripled and most of the deaths have occurred since what he called his inauguration on Friday. So, by her own standards, Dementia Joe should now resign, or be fired, in shame and disgrace.

But the media is saying, as one, “Nothing to do here folks, come on. “

So far there have been reportedly seven recorded deaths in the UK and when MPs asked for details of the first death they received the same treatment as Peter Doocy every day in the White House.

I had Dr. Marty Makary from Johns Hopkins University on my radio show this week and he described omicron as a pandemic of madness that dominates the airwaves.

In Florida and many other parts of the United States, however, life has returned to normal. Hysteria is promoted, again, in the blue states.

And it’s easy to see why Democrats and the media (but I’m repeating myself) would rather talk about more than Dementia Joes’ dismal performance this year.

Inflation, the ongoing invasion of the southern border, Afghanistan, the supply chain crisis, a violent wave of Democrat-inspired crime is now spreading from towns to the Moms Chi-Chi suburbs of soccer

In the end, Dementia Joe had a worse year in the United States than Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of course, Democrats prefer to promote panic, I mean the pandemic.

There is only one problem. Now they are in charge. Either it’s really bad, and by their own admission they had no idea what was going to happen. Or it’s just another fuss, to change the subject of their own massive failures.

I will vote for the later.

The problem is, you can only cry fire (or wolf, as Nancy Pelosi says) once in a crowded theater. Chicken Little has a short shelf life.

The more Joe Biden is on TV, the more he looks like Lyndon Johnson, circa 1967. Instead of Vietnam, the quagmire is COVID. Ironically, the two failed Democrats had as their main advisers clowns whose names could be parodied.

In 1967, it was the hippie general called William Waste-more-land. In 2021, it is Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is described by the governor of Florida as a hawker spouting faucism.

I asked Dr Makary what it was like to be confronted with the total control of the media by the Falcon parties.

It’s hard to compete with Dr. Fauci who is on TV 10 hours a day. I can do maybe two interviews per day max. You can’t follow that stuff and be on TV 10 hours a day.

But of course, Faucis’ job isn’t science, it’s being on TV, spreading falconry and other nonsense.

The problem is, maybe they can terrify the faint of heart again, but even the non-working classes are starting to get the hang of it. And historically, politicians who preside over disasters do not fare well with voters in the next election.

Ask Andrew Cuomo and Charlie Baker. They were both the toast of their respective cities, until they were just toast. The third governor with the highest death toll, Phil Murphy, has barely been re-elected in the NJ.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is underwater in Michigan, Gavin Newsom was almost called back, Bill DeBlasio is an outcast …

And now Democrats think their failed exit card is to start canceling professional sports again?

Have they ever heard of fantasy football? where to bet? There are certain groups that even the most delusional hawkers shouldn’t play with, if they know what’s good for them.

On Thursday, President Johnson, I mean Biden, was promoting the number of boosters that have been injected. The V word is no longer Vietnamization, its vaccination.

Vaccinated, he started. Fifty-seven, uh sorry uh 570 excuse me I don’t want to read I’m not sure I have the right number. But what is the total number of boosters?

Fifty-seven million, Fauci yelled.

Mr. President, is the number of boosters 57 or 570 or 57 million? But you haven’t seen this video, have you? And you never will, not on public media anyway.

Again, the recurring question. What if Trump ever had a Heinz 57 moment like this?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/12/18/howie-carr-miss-donald-trump-yet-many-do/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

