Boris Johnson considers ‘Christmas lockdown’ – reports





The prime minister considered calls for a nationwide lockdown starting as early as this week, according to reports. Boris Johnson weighed a ‘sliding scale’ of new Covid-19 restrictions, The telegraph reports. Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned ministers may have to introduce new measures based on “early and patchy” data, according to the newspaper. The Times reports that new restrictions could be “introduced between Christmas and New Years.” The newspaper says an announcement could be made on Boxing Day, with measures potentially starting on December 27. Concerns are growing over an increase in the number of Covid cases as the Omicron variant sweeps across the UK. Another 90,418 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in the UK at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Science advisers have called for a two-week lockdown and a ban on indoor mixing over fears the NHS will be overwhelmed this winter. Experts have warned that despite accelerating the recall program, the rapidly spreading Omicron variant still poses a threat that could lead to at least 3,000 hospitalizations per day in England unless measures beyond Plan B are taken. are introduced. It comes in the middle of a chaotic week at No.10. On Saturday it was announced that Brexit Minister Lord Frost had resigned from Cabinet in protest against Covid’s Plan B measures. Lord Frost, who led negotiations with the EU, reportedly handed his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week. EU countries have closed their borders to British travelers in recent days amid concerns over increasing cases of covid. From midnight Sunday, carriers such as airlines will be banned from transporting British tourists to Germany. France has imposed similar restrictions, which went into effect at 11 p.m. Friday. Under new rules introduced due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, UK citizens now need a compelling reason to enter France, with tourist or business travel being banned.

